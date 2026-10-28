A TikTok creator says she spent nine months quietly planning to leave her husband, and once he realized she was serious, he told her, “I can’t believe you’re giving up on our marriage.” @scrambled.megs3 uses her account, lifewithscrambledmegs, to document her divorce and offer advice to viewers.

As detailed by The Daily Dot, she explained that her husband initially did not believe she would leave because she had said it before. She said that whenever they hit a breaking point, he would leave for a couple of days, come back, and the two would end up right back in the same marriage.

What he did not know was that she had spent nine months planning her departure. “I wasn’t threatening to leave anymore,” she said.

His promises to change did not sway her

She said she decided to leave because she was afraid of what would happen to her if she stayed in the marriage. By making that choice for herself, she had already started to emotionally distance herself from him. Her account documents other moments from the marriage as well, such as watching her husband carry only the last grocery bag.

Once her husband understood she was serious, she said he tried everything he could to change her mind. He allegedly threatened that she would not get to see her family if she left. When that did not work, she says he told her, “I can’t believe you’re giving up on our marriage.”

That response frustrated her the most. She said she had not given up on the marriage, adding, “I d*** near gave up on myself trying to save it.”

He then promised to do better and stop drinking. She said he had never followed through on those kinds of promises when he believed she would stay, and that he was drinking while telling her he would stop. She recalled telling him that if he really wanted to prove he would quit, he would not be drinking during that conversation.

Eventually, she said, he ran out of ways to convince her to stay. Once it was clear she was leaving, he moved on quickly, and according to her video, he had found someone new two and a half weeks after she left. The biggest lesson she said she took from the experience is that no one can force someone to save a marriage once they have made up their mind.

The video has drawn tens of thousands of views and over 100 comments, many from people sharing their own stories of leaving difficult marriages. One user wrote, “Literally where I am right now. The mind games are INSANE.” Another commenter related to her ex’s quick rebound, writing that her own ex “suddenly had a gf 9 days later.”

Other women described the practical steps they took to prepare for their own departures. “Worked full time and started a business to prepare for me leaving him,” one commenter shared.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify her ex-husband’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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