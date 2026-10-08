A woman says it wasn’t the cheating that made her realize her husband never loved her, but watching him carry in only the last grocery bag

A woman known as Scrambled.megs3 on TikTok has shared the moment she recognized the lack of love in her marriage, and it had little to do with the usual dealbreakers. In a TikTok video, she says the marriage changed for her when she noticed how her husband treated her at home, as reported by The Daily Dot.

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She explains that the realization didn’t stem from the most obvious dealbreakers people usually associate with failing relationships. She says it was not the cheating, the name-calling, or the lying. “It was realizing he never missed an opportunity to make my life harder,” Scrambled.megs3 says in the video. She describes a marriage where her husband watched her struggle with daily tasks instead of offering a helping hand.

When she carried groceries, she says he would walk past her or sit there and watch her carry them all in. However, he would get up for the last load and carry one bag. She says that if she cleaned the house, her husband would leave or make another mess, and if she was overwhelmed, he would add one more thing to her plate.

She says she kept making excuses for him

The marriage reached a point where she stopped anticipating support entirely, as she expected to do everything alone. “I expected him to watch me struggle. And the craziest part is, I kept excusing the behavior,” Scrambled.megs3 adds. However, Scrambled.megs3 builds her account around small daily moments rather than one incident.

She is now using her platform to help others who might be trapped in similar cycles of behavior. She closes the video by describing what she believes love looks like in a marriage. “When someone loves you, they don’t look for opportunities to make your life harder. They look for ways to make it easier. And once you realize the difference, you can never unsee it,” Scrambled.megs3 concludes.

Some commenters who watched the video were shocked by what the creator said. One commenter said they had a similar experience: “Mine ruined every holiday… every special day.” Another said, “yep…they watch us cry…they don’t even want us being happy.” One commenter also said, “I remember hauling groceries and putting my own gas while pregnant and it was winter time.”





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