A woman flew to Germany for $3,700 cheaper eyelid surgery, but she ended up ‘crying blood’ while trying to get through airport security

Nikita Morgan, 31, says she was left “crying blood” at an airport after undergoing a blepharoplasty procedure she had heard about on social media. As detailed by LADbible, Morgan traveled from Dublin to Dusseldorf, Germany, for the surgery after being quoted a far higher price at home.

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Morgan had long struggled with what she described as “very heavy” hooded eyes, and said she once asked her mother as a child if she could cut the skin off. As she got older, she learned about blepharoplasty, a surgery that removes or repositions excess skin around the eyelids.

She initially looked into having the surgery in Dublin but was quoted around €4,000, which is about $4,500. Instead, she joined a waitlist for a clinic in Dusseldorf, where the procedure cost around $800.

The surgery itself turned into a painful ordeal

Morgan said she felt nervous on the bed after the surgeon marked off the excess skin and had her check it. She said she “leapt off the bed” when her first eyelid was injected to numb it. She also felt the second eye wasn’t numbed enough, saying she could feel it “dripping off my face,” but was told it was fine.

With the first eye, Morgan said she could feel the procedure but it wasn’t painful. However, she said the smell of her skin burning was “turning my stomach.”

When the surgeon moved to the second eye, Morgan said she could feel all the burning and was left squirming as the surgeon pressed down on her eyelids. She said the sharpness of the needle during stitching on the second eye left her “white as a ghost.”

The procedure was over in less than 30 minutes, leaving Morgan with stitches and steri-strips. She said she was in “agony,” with her face feeling like it was “on fire,” and that she couldn’t see or close her eyes because they were “glazed over.”

An ice pack didn’t ease the burning, and the nausea from the smell sent her running to the bathroom, where the pressure of gagging hurt her eyes. She told the receptionist she thought she was going to faint and had to lie down in another room for two hours.

Morgan says she wasn’t given any aftercare advice. Her eyes started to bleed heavily at the airport on her way home, and things got worse after she fell asleep on her flight.

She said every time she tried to look up or to the side while navigating airport security, “blood was pouring down my face.” Morgan added, “It was like I was crying blood,” and said she questioned why she was going through it “over a small piece of skin.”

While Morgan says she’s now happy with the results, she believes the process was not worth the trauma. She is urging people to be cautious about surgeries promoted online, saying, “Don’t listen to everything on social media and take it as gospel.”

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