A woman on a flight to Charlotte says she overheard bosses say ‘we could fire Alexa, Crystal and Josh,’ and now she’s trying to warn them

A woman on a flight headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, claims she overheard what appeared to be executives discussing firing employees, and she is now trying to warn them. TikTok creator Kaitlyn Schultz (@kaitlyn.a.schultz) shared the information in a video, hoping to give Alexa, Crystal, and Josh a heads-up that their jobs might be on the line.

The story gained traction when reported by BroBible. Schultz, who describes herself as an eavesdropper, captioned the video with a message for anyone whose bosses were headed to Charlotte. She wrote that she “heard them say well we could fire Alexa, Crystal and Josh.”

The open overhead bins in her video suggest she was recording in real time. She also panned her phone camera to show the backs of their heads, hoping the added imagery would help the message reach the right people.

The video, which has drawn nearly a million views, brought together many commenters holding out hope for Alexa, Crystal, and Josh. One person noted, “This is an absolutely wilddddd conversation to have on a commercial flight.”

Some viewers found the post funny. One user named Josh joked, “Jokes on you, I mentally quit months ago,” while another quipped, “Boots in the air journalism.” A third added, “You can’t find Josh because he’s too busy joshin’ around.”

For many others, the video hit too close to home, with commenters sharing their own experiences of being caught off guard by layoffs. One commenter said, “As someone who was BLINDSIDED by a layoff last week I hope this finds them!”

Another commenter said they had also been laid off the previous week, adding, “I’m 19 weeks pregnant and have no insurance going into November.” Others offered encouragement and strategy, including one TikToker who suggested, “File for unemployment and reset your life.”

The video arrives amid ongoing layoffs, with companies restructuring and, in some cases, downsizing as they adopt AI. A recruiter on TikTok previously warned about layoffs hitting one specific job, calling it a worrying sign.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 6.89 million people were laid off across all industries and sectors between May and August 2026, with 13.8 million layoffs recorded since January. The job market is currently in a “low hire, low fire” state, meaning companies are holding onto existing employees but not creating many new positions.

Job seekers also contend with “ghost positions,” which are estimated to make up about 33% of all job postings. “Not them just casually changing lives on their flight,” one commenter wrote.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the conversation Schultz says she overheard, as this account originates solely from her TikTok video.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy