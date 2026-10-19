A woman ran to her car after her worst Hinge date and finally looked him up, then her phone rang while she was still reading the results

A TikTok creator, @kaniecoded, says she went on the worst Hinge date of her life, then found what appeared to be an arrest record for her match just as he called her again. The story gained traction when reported by The Daily Dot, and the video has drawn thousands of views.

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She opened the video by calling it “the worst date I’ve ever been on in my life.” She explained that she met the man on Hinge and they quickly moved to phone calls, which she prefers over constant messaging, at a time when she was telling herself, “let me just give men a chance.”

Their very first call turned into an argument about where life began, with her saying hers started in Africa and his in Israel. She said they kept arguing on later calls over topics she felt he should already know, adding there were “so many hills that he would try and die on.” Despite this, she pushed through, and he planned their date.

The red flags kept piling up once they finally met

On the day of the date, she was driving to the restaurant while on the phone with a friend when the man texted that he would be about 10 minutes late. That annoyed her since he had planned the date, but her friend talked her into staying.

When she saw him, she thought his outfit looked like something from 2017, with a red shirt, red pants, black shoes, and red glasses. She said she tried not to judge, telling herself, “You never know what’s going on.”

By the end of dinner, she wanted dessert and hoped to get it with him. He told her he was paying for dinner, then asked, “Are you gonna pay for dessert?” She believes a man who invites a woman out should pay for the entire date, including dessert and any activities afterward, especially on a first date. Offended, she told him she no longer wanted dessert and wanted to go home.

The man then suggested a walk to a wooded park around the corner, which she refused, thinking, “I’m not going to the woods with you.” He instead led her to a bench in an outdoor seating area beside the restaurant.

Looking for a way out, she tried to keep things light by bringing up an episode of “Catfish” and laughing about it. She said the man got angry and told her, “It’s not funny,” a reaction that made her feel something was wrong. She also noticed he had only ordered water and drank several glasses.

She planned to wait until he went to the restroom, worried that outdoors “he could easily follow you to the car.” When he eventually left for the restroom, he said he had a great time and would see her later, and she agreed, though she thought, “I was not about to see you later.”

She ran to her car and called her friend, then realized she had never looked the man up, which she usually does. Searching his name from the car, she said she found records indicating he had been arrested for assault and battery. While she was still reading, he called to say he wanted to see her again, and she replied, “That’s actually really not gonna happen again.”

The TikToker said she felt embarrassed for being careless in her late 20s, adding that she “really should know better.” Her advice to viewers was to “look these men up” before going out on dates with them.

Commenters were largely concerned for her safety, with one writing, “Stay safe out there love.” Another added, “So glad you’re safe, but seek adult supervision next time you’re on Hinge,” while one viewer said she “should of [sic] ran after he said pay for dessert.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the events or records described in the video, including whether any records belong to the man she dated. The man has not been identified, and his side of the story is not available, as this account originates solely from @kaniecoded’s TikTok.

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