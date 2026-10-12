A woman said to be Vanderbilt QB Blaze Berlowitz’s mom told Diego Pavia on a livestream that ‘clowns’ are running the program after he was benched

Melanie Berlowitz, the mother of Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, allegedly called the coaching staff “clowns” while speaking to Diego Pavia. The comments appeared in a clip shared on X by @BFWshow, which described the woman in the video as allegedly being Berlowitz’s mother.

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As reported by BroBible, the comments came as five-star freshman Jared Curtis was re-inserted as the starter. Blaze Berlowitz entered the season as the starter after winning an offseason competition against Curtis.

Berlowitz threw for 149 yards and rushed for a touchdown in a 28-9 win in the season opener. He struggled in the second game, which opened the door for Curtis, who led a 35-26 win by throwing for 210 yards and rushing for two scores.

Quarterback play became a talking point during the losing streak

Curtis was named the full-time starter after that performance, and Vanderbilt beat NC State to improve to 3-0. The Commodores have since dropped three straight games, and quarterback play has been a major talking point.

Curtis was injured during a lackluster outing against Auburn, in which the offense managed only 15 points. Berlowitz took over against Georgia and kept the game competitive through the first half, but the offense did not produce a touchdown drive over the final 30 minutes of a 38-14 loss.

Allegedly this is Vandy QB Blaze Berlowitz’ mom telling live streamer Diego Pavia that clowns are running the program



What even is this sport pic.twitter.com/L0Ee4Zs9CC — Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BFWshow) October 10, 2026

Curtis returned from injury and was again named the starter against Ole Miss, completing less than 60% of his passes and throwing two interceptions in a 52-17 loss. Melanie Berlowitz allegedly believes the outcome would have been different with her son, whom she views as the more proven player, in the lineup. A separate viral video showed a mother defending her daughter during a confrontation in a grocery store.

Blaze Berlowitz spent three years waiting behind Pavia, and his mother allegedly feels he has not been given a fair shake. Vanderbilt’s next game is against Arkansas.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the identity of the woman in the clip, as this account comes solely from a post on X.

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