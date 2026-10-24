A woman saw a video of mold in Torani syrup and thought ‘that is not gonna be me,’ then she checked the date on her own bottle

Sara, who tests products based on reviews for her Instagram followers as momreviewforyou, recently shared a post that was a bit different from her usual content. The video, which has drawn over five million views, shows her reaction after seeing another creator’s post about mold in a Torani bottle. It opens with a clip from that unidentified creator showing mold on the straw of a Torani caramel sauce bottle, with the overlay text, “Am I gonna be okay??”

The video then cuts to Sara standing behind a bottle of Torani white chocolate sauce. She starts by saying, “You guys,” and laughs before adding, “I thought surely… surely this is not gonna be me.” She then pulls out the straw on camera to show it covered in mold, saying, “I literally drink this every day. Just a little bit every day, and it is completely molded. Like, oh my actual gosh.”

Pointing to the packaging, Sara asks, “Um, I’m sorry, why is this best by January 27, but you’re supposed to use this entire thing in four weeks? Oh, praise the Lord that lady posted that. Are you serious? That’s so gross.” She also points to a window on the bottle, which features an arrow and the words “time to reorder,” and notes, “You could literally tell it’s moldy.” Instead of support, however, Sara received a lot of criticism from her viewers.

Viewers questioned her purchase and storage practices

In the comments, many users pointed to the size of her bottle. A user who identified as a coffee shop manager said the big sauces are meant for restaurants and coffee shops “because they go through those sauces within like a week,” and told Sara to buy a smaller bottle she could actually finish. Another wrote, “Buys commercial sized food product… shocked with use by date as a family vs restaurant.”

Many commenters told her she needed to refrigerate the bottle after opening it, with one noting that even then, it’s meant to be finished in a week or two. Another wrote, “Idk WHO needs to hear this BEST BY DATE is for unopened containers. once you open it, that changes. why would you think syrup sugar would last years exposed to air. please.”

Others couldn’t believe Sara hadn’t noticed the mold earlier. One Instagram user wrote, “There’s no way that didn’t taste rancid,” while another asked, “How are you not realizing it’s coming out grey?” Mold in grocery products has caught shoppers off guard before, including a Texas woman who found mold inside an egg she bought at H-E-B.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Torani’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Sara’s Instagram post.

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