A woman says a Walmart clerk insisted her $100 transfer wasn’t there. The manager found it in seconds: ‘And there it is, a hundred US dollars’

Picking up a money transfer should be a quick, standard process, but for indie author Brooklyn Elizabeth, a trip to Walmart really upset her. In an Instagram and TikTok video with more than two million views, Elizabeth alleged that a customer service agent at the store refused to release funds sent through the Walmart2Walmart service, claiming the information provided was incorrect.

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Elizabeth started her video by saying, “I just left Walmart, and I’m f—ing shaking. I’m so angry.” She said that someone had sent her money they owed her by Walmart2Walmart, but “Right when I got in there, the customer service agent was looking me up and down, glaring at me.” Despite her attempts to be polite, Elizabeth claimed the associate maintained a hostile attitude while checking the transfer details.

The situation escalated when the agent questioned the amount of the transfer. According to Elizabeth, the associate insisted the system did not show the $100 she was expecting, telling her, “Well, in my system it says, it’s not a $100.” When Elizabeth pointed out the amount on her digital receipt, the agent allegedly claimed it referred to a currency rather than an amount, then challenged the sender’s name as well.

A manager didn’t have the same problems

Elizabeth said that the employee was “not helpful at all” and eventually handed back her ID without completing the transaction. Feeling targeted, Elizabeth suspected the clerk’s behavior was related to her appearance, which features a lot of tattoos. “My heart and my mind is saying that she’s just being a b—- and being prejudiced against me,” she claimed.

Seeking a resolution, Elizabeth said she approached a manager for help and that she found the transaction with the same information immediately. “She goes, ‘Hmm, I don’t know. I don’t understand why she said it was wrong. I’m pulling it up right here. And there it is, a hundred US dollars. And there’s the sender,” Elizabeth said. She also claimed that the first associate stood by and refused to look at her while this happened, leading Elizabeth to conclude that the woman was “fully withholding my funds from me.”

According to Compare Remit, Walmart2Walmart is generally a safe and secure way to transfer money, as it is backed by partners like Ria, MoneyGram, and Western Union. The site notes that senders need only a debit or credit card to start a transfer, and recipients can usually collect the money within minutes.

Elizabeth’s viewers were largely supportive, especially of her belief that the employee may have been driven by prejudice. Walmart staff have shared their own frustrations online too, including one worker who says an older customer blamed him personally for a long checkout wait. Attack of the Fanboy could not independently verify Elizabeth’s account, the employee has not been identified, and Walmart has not publicly commented on the video.

An Instagrammer told Elizabeth, “It’s because your stunningly gorgeous and she couldn’t handle it.” Others urged her to take formal action, with one person suggesting, “Report it to corporate & praise the manager & ask them to investigate the unhelpful person because you thought it was an attempt at larceny.” Another user agreed, writing, “Report her! Prejudice in the work place is unacceptable,” while another added, “Jealousy is a evil thing.”

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