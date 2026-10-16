A Walmart worker says he pointed an older customer to a faster checkout, then she came back and blamed him personally for the wait

Long lines at the front registers have pushed plenty of Walmart shoppers to hunt for a quicker way out of the store. A Walmart employee who posts on TikTok as @skylouieeeee says one of those shoppers took his advice a little too literally, according to The Daily Dot. His storytime video has drawn tens of thousands of views.

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The Walmart worker says an elderly man stopped him during his shift and asked whether there was another register he could use. He told the customer he could try the electronics or auto care checkouts, as long as he had fewer than 15 items. Once the man confirmed his cart qualified, the employee suggested electronics, as that line was likely to be shorter.

The customer has not been identified, Walmart has not commented on the exchange, and the account has not been independently verified. The TikToker says he never told the man that he would be the one ringing him up. He works in the auto care department, not electronics, which ended up being the detail the customer apparently missed.

The Walmart employee says the man accused him of breaking a promise he never made

About 30 minutes later, the employee says he was heading out for his lunch break when he spotted the same man still standing at the electronics register. According to the TikToker, the customer called out to him, asking what his problem was and why he never came over to check him out. “What took you so long?” the man allegedly asked.

The worker says he reminded the customer that he had only pointed him toward a register. However, he claims the man grew angrier, slamming his head on his cart and insisting he had been waiting for more than 30 minutes after the employee sent him there. The TikToker says he then explained that he works in auto care, so he was never going to be the cashier at electronics.

His caption sums up his side of the exchange, noting that the only thing he ever told the man was to go there to pay. In the video, the Walmart employee also says that in his experience, older customers tend to be the ones who lash out at staff when things don’t go their way. That broader claim drew plenty of agreement from viewers.

Many commenters who work in retail said the story felt familiar. One online pickup worker said a shopper asked them to unlock a case at electronics while three electronics employees stood right at the desk. Another recalled an older man who tried to follow them behind the customer service counter, then threw his items down and left once a manager stepped in to help.

A self-checkout attendant described a shopper who double-scanned an item and simply waited instead of pressing the help button, then complained about the delay. Others were more amused, with one viewer joking “keep on waiting im going to lunch,” and another writing that they felt the story “in my soul.” A similar standoff played out when a Walmart customer demanded free medicine and blamed an employee for the problem.

Not every reply focused on difficult shoppers. One viewer who was about to start working the night shift at Walmart asked what to avoid, while another simply wanted to know which department the TikToker works in. However, he did not say whether an electronics associate eventually checked the customer out.

The clip may push some shoppers to ask exactly who will ring them up before heading to a side register, as the man apparently assumed the person giving directions would follow.

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