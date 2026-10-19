A woman says her best friend posed in her mirror wearing her clothes while dog-sitting, then got engaged to her ex months after their breakup

A woman named Natalie claims her ex-boyfriend and her former best friend are now engaged just months after her breakup with him. Natalie, who posts as @hottgirlseatpickles on TikTok, shared the story in a video that has drawn over a million views.

As reported by the Daily Dot, Natalie decided to speak out after her ex’s mother allegedly criticized her on Facebook. She said she wanted to give her side of what happened with her ex-boyfriend, his mother, and her former best friend, adding that she felt she was the one who was deceived.

She started with her former best friend, recalling an incident from a few months earlier when the woman was dog-sitting for her. Natalie said she later found out her friend had posed in front of her mirror while wearing her clothes during that time. She questioned why her friend would do something like that while she was away.

Natalie says her ex’s words did not match his actions

Natalie claimed her ex-boyfriend once told her he did not want to date “promiscuous” women. However, she alleged that he still liked bikini photos of other women on Instagram, and she argued that his choice of new partner contradicted what he had told her.

Natalie also said she noticed what looked like an engagement ring in a photo of her ex, though she was not sure whether the two were officially married yet. She questioned why the couple appeared to be moving toward marriage so quickly after her own breakup with him.

She also claimed her relationship with her ex was strained by what she described as his secret relationship with her best friend. Natalie alleged that the two may have started seeing each other while she was still dating him. She also criticized his mother, claiming the mother continued to defend her son’s behavior despite his alleged unfaithfulness.

Natalie said other friends from her hometown had told her that her former best friend allegedly behaved similarly in their own relationships. She characterized this as part of what she believes is a pattern of behavior. Claims of betrayal by a close friend are not new on TikTok, including one woman who says she caught her best friend sending anonymous harassing texts.

Toward the end of her video, Natalie said she plans to release photographic evidence to back up her claims about her ex and former best friend. However, she said she wants to make sure she will not face any legal trouble before posting anything.

Many commenters praised Natalie for speaking out. Some were disturbed by what her former best friend allegedly did, while others offered advice about sharing the evidence online. One commenter wrote, “They been dating for three months and already married???”

A separate commenter encouraged her to share the evidence, writing, “You can post proof and talk about a situation if it’s real.” Others urged her to be cautious before posting anything publicly.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the claims, as this account comes solely from Natalie’s TikTok video. Her ex-boyfriend, former best friend, and his mother are not quoted responding to her account.

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