A woman says her dad called an emergency family meeting when she was 16 to announce a divorce, then told them he was in love with his hairstylist

A TikTok creator says her father announced his divorce from her mother in front of the entire family, then revealed he was in love with his hairstylist. @gabbyivfworkingmom shared the story in a TikTok that has drawn thousands of likes and over 100 comments.

Gabby, who was 16 at the time, recalled her dad calling an emergency family meeting, which she said was strange because her family wasn’t the type to hold them. Her little brother was 13.

Once everyone, including her mom, was gathered, her dad said, “I wanna let you guys know that your mother and I are getting a divorce.” Gabby said the look on her mom’s face showed she had no idea it was coming.

The announcement did not stop at the divorce

Her dad then announced that he was dating his hairstylist and had been seeing her for several months. He said he was “in love” with her and planned to move in with her after the divorce, adding that he would have her come over to the house they all lived in.

Gabby recalled her mother immediately starting to scream at the top of her lungs. Seeing her mom’s distress, Gabby looked at her little brother and drove him to get ice cream. She summed up the situation by saying, “What a way to divorce someone. What an inhumane way.”

The comments section filled with sympathy and strong opinions. One person wrote, “I love how you immediately saved your brother,” while another wrote, “I would never EVER talk to my father again. Ever.” A third commenter wrote that the father “didn’t even think about you guys at all.” Daughters have shared accounts of their fathers’ affairs on TikTok before, including one who said her dad’s secret came out during a debate over married men keeping their distance from other women.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify her father’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from Gabby’s TikTok video.

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