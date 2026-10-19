A woman says her ex of 12 years went out for ‘one drink’ the night before her law school move-in, and his apologies didn’t start until 9 AM

A TikTok creator, @jezacat, says her ex-boyfriend let her down on what should have been one of the biggest days of her life. As reported by The Daily Dot, her video about the day she moved into her law school apartment has drawn more than a million views.

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She said she was with her ex-boyfriend for 12 years in total. In 2016, when she was about to start law school, the two had been together for about seven years.

She was preparing to move into her law school apartment, and her boyfriend was supposed to be there to help. Before law school began, he had joined her family on a trip.

The warning signs started showing up before law school even began

During that trip, she said they had a huge argument about him liking other girls’ photos, talking to other girls on Instagram, and talking about other girls in his group chats. She admitted it was embarrassing to have that fight in front of her whole family, and afterward she had a serious conversation with him about their future once she started law school.

She told him she wanted their relationship to progress, though she now believes she should have broken up with him then. She said she was head over heels at the time and dreamed of marrying him and having three kids after graduating.

Her move-in slot was scheduled for 7:00 AM, and her whole family, along with her boyfriend, was supposed to be there. The night before, while on a call with him, she found out he was planning to go out with his friends.

She insisted he should not go, reminding him he needed to pick her up at 6:30 AM. After a lot of arguing, he agreed to go out for “only one drink,” but he did not show up the next morning.

Her father could not be there because of work, which made her boyfriend’s presence even more important to her. Her mother and sister helped her move in instead, and she said he eventually showed up while her mother was on a call with her father.

At 9:00 AM, her phone started blowing up with apologies from him. She said she broke up with him then, but their relationship continued for another four years before they finally parted ways.

One commenter asked, “Wait, but are you a lawyer now?” while another wrote, “I got ptsd [sic] hearing this.” A third said, “It sounds like he genuinely wanted to ruin an important day for you.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. Her ex-boyfriend has not been identified, and his side of the story is not available, as this account originates solely from @jezacat’s TikTok.

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