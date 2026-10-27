A woman waited 40 minutes at the bar for her 8 pm steakhouse table, only for the bartender to allegedly accuse her group of not paying

A woman says her dinner reservation took an unexpected turn after she waited 40 minutes for her table, only for a bartender to allegedly accuse her group of not paying for their drinks. The incident, shared on TikTok, has sparked a debate about whether diners should close their bar tab before being seated.

As first highlighted by BroBible, Tara Martin (@evolvingwithtara) shared her experience at Cork and Cleaver Steakhouse in a video that has drawn tens of thousands of views. Martin and her group had an 8 PM reservation and decided to grab drinks at the bar while they waited for their table.

According to Martin, the hostess told them their drink tab would be added to their table bill. In the video’s text overlay, she claimed that after they were seated, the bartender confronted them “to accuse us of not paying for our drinks when the hostess told her it would be added to our table,” adding that this was “all after we had been waiting for 40 minutes for our table.”

Martin still had high praise for the food and her server

Martin clarified in her caption that the rest of the experience was enjoyable, writing, “Food was a 10/10, our server he was amazing.” However, she added that “the fact we went through the bartender situation after waiting 40 minutes for our table made it a not so good experience.”

Many viewers sided with the bartender, arguing that leaving the tab open meant the bartender would miss out on tips. “Well, now the bartender isn’t making money off of that 40minutes of service that they provided, so ofc they’re gonna say smthng,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Ummmm, no. Absolutely NOT. You cash out at the bar first and tip the bartender.”

A third user wrote, “I work at a very nice restaurant, you have to close your tab at the bar. I am not making your drinks so you can tip the server.” Others defended Martin, pointing to the hostess’s instructions.

One commenter who identified as a server wrote, “As a server, bartenders prefer when guests sit at the bar to cash out before they sit at a table. But also the bartender could have easily told the server, and they could have asked you guys politely to close out.” Another said, “Even if you decided to sit at the bar just because, you shouldn’t have to cash out. That’s part of a nicer dining experience, this is not Chili’s.”

Closing a bar tab before moving to a table is often considered good etiquette, but it is not a universal rule. Restaurants frequently keep separate tabs because bartenders and servers may have different payment structures and tip-out arrangements. Bar tabs also came up in a Florida server’s tipping red flags shared on TikTok earlier this year.

A January 2026 article in Food & Wine recommended that diners pay their bar tabs before moving to their tables, as separate checks help staff track sales and tips. However, the article also noted that diners have no obligation to make the process easier for restaurant employees, describing paying separately as a courtesy rather than a requirement.

That same month, Fox News Digital reported that many bartenders feel transferring a tab can cost them tips without customers realizing it. One bartender said this is particularly true when customers have spent considerable time at the bar, while a restaurant owner noted that some payment systems make splitting tips difficult.

BroBible reached out to Martin via TikTok direct message and email, and to Cork and Cleaver Steakhouse via email, for comment. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Cork and Cleaver Steakhouse’s side of the story, as this originates solely from a TikTok post.

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