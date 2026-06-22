A Florida server says she can spot a bad tipper before the bill arrives, and asking for extra lemons with sugar packets is a major giveaway

Hunter, a server and bartender based in the Florida Keys, recently took to TikTok to break down the specific patterns she has identified among her clientele that often result in a tip of less than 10%. In my opinion, it is a fascinating look at the psychology of dining out, and she has categorized these individuals into distinct groups that many hospitality workers will likely recognize immediately.

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According to BroBible, her first group, which she calls the Lemonade Makers, is those guests who ask for a variety of free items to create their own DIY beverages. She mimics their requests, asking, “Can we get extra waters with extra lemons with sugar packets?” It is definitely a specific type of frugality that often hints at a low gratuity later on. Then there are the Time Travelers, who are impatient and try to manipulate the system to save money.

Hunter imitates them by saying, “Can’t you make the drinks now and then just ring them when it’s happy hour?” It is a frustrating request for any server who has to manage bar tabs and timing. She also points out the Verbal Tippers, who think that showering a server with compliments is a suitable replacement for actual money.

Many service industry workers shared their own tipping red flags

She portrays them by saying, “You are the best waitress we have ever had. So, serious. Everything has been phenomenal. Also, you are so pretty.” While kindness is great, it does not pay the bills, and these customers often leave the table feeling like their flattery was payment enough. She also identifies the In My Country group, which she notes often includes European tourists who skip the tip entirely, citing that the practice is not as common where they are from.

Rounding out her list are the Table Gamers, who take up space to play cards rather than ordering, and the Self-Proclaimed Easy Customer, whose behavior often contradicts their title. The video has gained significant traction, racking up over 191,000 views and sparking a wider conversation among other service industry workers. Many people in the comments shared their own red flags. One viewer noted that asking for hot water to soak silverware is a sign of trouble.

Another mentioned that immediately asking if drinks are free refills is a major indicator. One server shared a story about a guest who did not understand that the numbers next to the meal items were prices, which resulted in a zero-dollar tip on a 70-dollar bill. Another commenter pointed out that customers who insist on covering the bill early often end up leaving only 8%. Perhaps the most common frustration shared was the customer who says, “don’t worry, I’ll take care of you” but never actually does.

According to a Bankrate survey, 58% of people still tip based on the quality of service they receive. Because servers in the United States often rely on tips as a primary source of income, low tips can be a real issue. The ongoing friction between staff and customers has even prompted some workers to share how they handle non-tippers. While businesses can pay a base rate of $2.13 dollars an hour, they are required to make up the difference if tips do not reach the $7.25-an-hour federal minimum wage.

As noted by Food & Wine, a tip of 10% or less is generally seen as a message of dissatisfaction with the service.

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