A woman waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru says she watched a worker empty an entire bag of Domino sugar into the sweet tea pitcher

A Texas woman waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru filmed an employee emptying an entire bag of Domino sugar into a pitcher while making sweet tea. Once the bag was empty, about half of the pitcher appeared to be sugar, and the employee then poured in tea to fill the rest.

A TikToker named Amyq shared the video from her car. There were no measuring cups in sight, and text over the video read, “That’s Texas sweet tea for you,” as the employee reached for a whisk.

Laughter could be heard in the background, and someone let out an audible “God ******!” Amyq captioned the clip, “All that sugar, that’s why I only drink water!!!” as reported by BroBible.

Texans take their sweet tea seriously

Many viewers defended Whataburger, a chain whose Texas fans include a man who set a nightly alarm for Whataburger breakfast, and called the method a normal Southern tradition. “It is the South. That is how sweet tea is done. That is why it is called sweet tea and not iced tea like everywhere else,” one person wrote.

Other commenters focused on the process instead. Several suggested the employee wasn’t making a single pitcher to serve directly to customers but was making a concentrated sugar mixture that would later be combined with a much larger batch of tea.

“She’s just dissolving the sugar, she’s going to pour it back into the container [of tea],” one user wrote. Others agreed, saying that dissolving sugar in a smaller amount of liquid can make it easier to mix into a big dispenser, while some questioned why the employee didn’t just add the sugar directly to the main dispenser.

Sweet tea is traditionally made by adding sugar to freshly brewed tea while it is still warm enough to dissolve easily. The exact amount of sugar varies depending on the recipe, the restaurant, and the serving size.

A 32-ounce medium sweet tea at Whataburger contains 440 calories, according to nutrition data that Fast Food Nutrition attributes to the chain. Almost all of those calories come from carbohydrates.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to about 25 grams per day for most women and 36 grams for most men. A single tablespoon of granulated sugar contains roughly 12.5 grams, so even a few tablespoons can add up quickly. However, the video alone isn’t enough to calculate the drink’s actual nutritional content.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Whataburger’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Amyq’s TikTok video.

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