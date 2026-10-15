A woman’s ‘fragile’ Starbucks package arrived with 2 of her 3 mugs smashed, then her Ring camera showed how the FedEx driver delivered it

A Florida content creator shared Ring camera footage of a FedEx delivery that she believes led to her Starbucks package arriving damaged. Alyssa Phillips (@alyssarp12) posted the clip after realizing the box sounded like it was full of broken glass, and the video has since drawn over 2.6 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

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The video opens with Phillips saying, “Count your days, FedEx,” before she points to the large “Fragile” sticker on the box and shakes it so viewers can hear what sounds like broken glass. The Ring clip then shows a FedEx driver approaching the door and appearing to toss the box the last few feet.

The box makes a crashing sound when it lands, and the driver takes a photo to confirm the delivery before walking away. Back on camera, a frustrated Phillips explains that Starbucks had sent her a gift package and that she heard the damage as soon as she picked it up. She shakes the box again, grimaces, and opens it to assess the damage.

It wasn’t as bad as the sound indicated

Phillips is relieved to find that the first item she pulls out, a textured mug, survived the trip. The relief is short-lived, as she then pulls out the orange shards of a second mug, followed by the broken remains of a glass tumbler.

The discovery prompts her to repeat her warning to FedEx. Among the broken glass and ceramic, she does find an intact box of Pumpkin Spice K-Cups and the tumbler’s plastic straw. Her comments section quickly turned into a debate over who was to blame. Some viewers pinned it on the driver, while others questioned why Starbucks hadn’t used bubble wrap.

One user argued, “That’s not a FedEx problem, it’s the way it was packaged,” suggesting the items may have broken before the box reached the truck, though they added that they weren’t excusing how the driver handled it. Many others split the blame, saying Starbucks should have packed the items better and FedEx should have delivered them more carefully.

The footage is Phillips’ own edit, and FedEx’s side of the delivery isn’t available, so it’s not possible to say when the items broke. Similar footage has drawn attention before, including a Nebraska woman’s clip of a FedEx driver allegedly throwing heavy packages near her pets. In a follow-up post, Phillips said Starbucks sent her a replacement, this time packed with paper, bubble wrap, and more fragile stickers.

According to DHL, the key to safe transit for delicate items is using enough cushioning to prevent any movement inside the box. They recommend using at least two inches of packing material around all sides of an item, utilizing options like bubble wrap or air pillows.

DHL also suggests double boxing, with a snug inner box around the glass, for an extra layer of protection. Boxes should be sealed with high-quality tape, with “Fragile” labels placed clearly on all sides.

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