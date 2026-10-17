McDonald’s is launching a new collection of Disney villain themed buckets on October 20, but the announcement has left many longtime fans frustrated. As reported by The Independent, the chain is moving away from its traditional Halloween designs to mark the 40th anniversary of the promotion by teaming up with Disney.

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Instead of the familiar ghosts, pumpkins, and witches, the buckets feature Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Scar from The Lion King, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and Jafar from Aladdin. Many fans had hoped for a return to the classic designs instead.

Each bucket comes with a sheet of stickers for decorating, but the release does not bring back the original lid style that many longtime fans remember. That missing piece has become one of the most common complaints about this year’s lineup.

The villain lineup did not land with many longtime fans

The reaction on Instagram has been largely critical, with many people voicing displeasure with the choice of characters. One user wrote, “There’s nothing cool about them at all, not even Halloween themed.” The same user called on McDonald’s to “give us boo buckets with lids or McNugget buddies!”

Another person shared similar frustration, writing, “I was hoping for the OG buckets with lids,” and added that they would be skipping this year’s buckets. Some fans also questioned whether the villains fit the spirit of the holiday.

McDonald's is bringing DISNEY BOO BUCKETS this year and they're Villains themed! 😮



Dropping October 20th are five Disney Boo Buckets that all come with sticker sheets featuring Disney characters and McDonald's themed items.



They've got Ursula, Maleficent, Scar, Jafar, and… pic.twitter.com/qrCKh3zRyK — Snackolator (@snackolator) October 13, 2026

One person noted that the 40th anniversary of the original Boo Buckets was being celebrated with Disney villains, adding, “I can easily pass on these.” Another simply asked, “Why Disney Villains?” One fan wrote, “All we wanted were lids… no one asked for this.”

The Boo Buckets first arrived in 1986 as orange pumpkin pails and have appeared on and off over the years. After a break starting in 2016, they returned in 2022 and have come back every Halloween since. In 2025, the chain brought back its Pumpkin, Ghost, and Goblin designs alongside new Cat and Zombie buckets.

The buckets are sold as part of a Happy Meal, with a choice of a hamburger, a four-piece Chicken McNugget order, or a six-piece Chicken McNugget order, along with apple slices, fries, and a drink. Collectors often move quickly on limited Happy Meal releases, as the Pokémon Happy Meal purchase limits showed.

The Disney villain buckets are limited-edition items and will only be available while supplies last at participating locations. The original lids that fans requested are not part of the release.

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