An Alabama fan shoved Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson’s helmet after the game, and Wilson says he first thought it was one of his own fans

An Alabama fan appears to have smacked Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson in the head and shoved his helmet after Georgia’s SEC win at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Wilson later said he first thought the man was one of his own Georgia fans.

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As reported by BroBible, a video of the incident was posted on X by Reggie Chatman Jr. of Atlanta 11 News. Chatman called it a “VERY odd moment” and said he does not love seeing this kind of behavior from fans.

The clip shows the fan initiating physical contact with Wilson. The fan reportedly also called the player “boy” during the confrontation.

Wilson said he thought the man was a Georgia fan

Wilson explained on Instagram that he did not immediately realize the person was an opposing fan. He said, “I thought dude was a UGA fan tried to dap em up.”

Many people who saw the clip are calling for the fan to receive a permanent ban from future games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In a separate case, a Wisconsin parent was reportedly banned from all remaining games of the season after knocking down a youth player. The “boy” comment has added to the negative reaction from the college football community.

VERY odd moment where an Alabama fan shoved Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson in the helmet after the game



Don’t love seeing stuff like this from fans @WilsonRaylen pic.twitter.com/5WGDd3ZDdz — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 11, 2026

Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 in the game. Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. committed a personal foul that helped keep Georgia’s drive alive.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the penalty after the loss, saying the team preaches emotional maturity and that he would not have expected it to happen. He said “Emotional maturity is what it comes down to,” and that in that moment “we didn’t respond the right way.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, saying “There’s no containing Russell.” He called Russell “an elite athlete and an elite player,” and said he hoped Georgia affected him even though Russell did not post some of his usual numbers. Smart said Russell will be a major problem for the league for two years.

Alabama fans were also reported to have thrown objects onto the field as the game reached its conclusion. Calls for accountability against the fan continue on social media.

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