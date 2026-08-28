An angry 41-year-old dad from Wisconsin was reportedly ticketed for knocking down a 9-year-old boy during a youth football game between the teams Racine Eagles and the Milwaukee Colts. The man jumped into the field as the child was about to score a touchdown against the team he was supporting. He then knocked the boy down by stepping in his way, with both of them falling on the ground. After that, the football game was stopped.

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According to the New York Post, a video obtained by CBS58 shows the man knocking down the boy as he was about to score a touchdown. Apparently, he disliked the play and decided to intervene as the 9-year-old was scoring against the Milwaukee Colts, the team he supported. According to CBS58, the boy, playing for the Racine Eagles, was fine, but his team’s head coach, Channing Schultz, who was on vacation during the incident, was quite displeased.

Schultz said to CBS58, “I was filled with anger, it was disgusting. It was the most cowardly act I’ve ever seen. For him to just do it with so much intent and he was committed. No words can fix that at all.” The 41-year-old man has reportedly been banned from all remaining matches of the season.

It appears that the man fled from the scene

The man reportedly fled the scene after knocking down the 9-year-old athlete, but police have issued a citation in his name for disorderly conduct. The man later accepted the offense during a traffic stop. Mount Pleasant Police Department explained the incident in a Facebook post, stating, “A spectator captured the incident on video, while another parent followed the suspect’s vehicle as he left the grounds. Officers located the vehicle shortly after and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, admitted to the act and was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.”

A parent intentionally tripped a youth football player as he was running into the end zone during a game in Racine, Wisconsin.



He has been banned from all games moving forward. pic.twitter.com/MilFas3svA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 27, 2026

They also wrote about the child’s safety, stating, “Officers checked in with the victim’s family and confirmed the 9-year-old was thankfully not injured. We appreciate the quick thinking of the community members who assisted officers in resolving this incident safely.” According to CBS58, Racine’s head coach appears worried because the team will face the Milwaukee Colts soon.

After the adult’s chaotic intervention, he was reportedly issued a citation after accepting that he knocked down the 9-year-old Racine. He was not taken into custody.

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