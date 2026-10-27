An Amazon driver pulled up to a house over 100 yards from the road and read the request, ‘Do not step on my grass and do not go on my driveway’

An Amazon delivery driver received a customer request that left him wondering how he was supposed to complete a delivery. The driver, who goes by CJ (@cjtheboss0914) on TikTok, shared the dilemma in a video that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views.

As reported by BroBible, CJ opened the video by saying he was not trying to complain but had run into another difficult request. While stepping out of his Amazon delivery truck, he read the customer’s special instructions aloud: “Do not step on my grass and do not go on my driveway.”

CJ then zoomed out to show the full property. The home sat over 100 yards from the road, with a long driveway winding around through the trees. The instructions left him with no clear path to the front door.

The driver could not see a way to follow both rules

“Dude, that driveway wraps all the way around there to the side of the house,” CJ said, adding that it led to the spot where the basketball hoop is. He could not figure out how to get the package to the house without breaking at least one of the customer’s rules.

He ended the video by asking, “Like, what?” The on-screen text summed up his view that Amazon requests are getting out of hand.

Amazon drivers work on tight schedules, often delivering hundreds of packages a day. A request like this can throw off an entire route, since the delay carries over to every stop that follows.

Viewers jumped into the comment section with suggestions, many encouraging CJ to pull a malicious compliance move. One commenter wrote, “Drop it at the beginning of driveway and move on.” Another said the package “would’ve got left at the end of the driveway.”

A third viewer joked, “So drive on the grass.” That approach has landed other couriers in viral footage, like a delivery driver tearing up a front yard.

Other commenters reminded CJ about Amazon’s training guidelines for drivers. One wrote, “Amazon literally states if you must walk an unreasonable amount than it can’t be delivered.” Another recalled, “The maximum safe distance to walk for a delivery is 7 van lengths.”

Being an Amazon delivery driver is a physically demanding job that many people underestimate. Drivers deliver large numbers of packages daily while dealing with apartment stairs, bad weather, and traffic to keep two-day deliveries on schedule.

The amount of walking depends on the service area. One 55-year-old Amazon driver said he walks up to 10 miles a day, with risks that include rolled ankles, blown-out knees, and dog bites. Other drivers report walking seven to nine miles a day during 10-hour shifts.

Many drivers say the walking itself is not the hardest part, pointing instead to the constant motion of getting in and out of the van. One driver on Reddit wrote that the real strain comes from “hauling your butt up and down out of the driver’s seat,” along with stairs.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the customer’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video. The customer who left the delivery instructions has not been identified.

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