An officer told a Seattle woman she’d trespassed but wouldn’t say where, so she asked why he was spending tax dollars bothering her

A Seattle creator who posts as The Historical Route has drawn over a million views on Instagram and TikTok after sharing what she says was a call from a police officer. The creator claims the officer told her she had trespassed but never said where. Her post opens with a conversation with another officer who asks whether she was being “scammed,” which she denies, saying she had body cam footage of the call.

The video then cuts to what she says is that footage, which appears to be recorded inside a police car. In it, a man asks for her version of events, saying she was spotted trespassing in a “certain gated community.” When she asks for the community’s name, he replies, “I would like to know if you can tell me that.” She then asks how she trespassed, but he does not answer, telling her only that the community is not pressing charges.

The creator responds, “So, why are you spending tax dollars bothering me then?” When she is warned against going back, she tells him, “There is no said property because you never said.” On TikTok, she wrote that she obtained the body cam footage through a public records request and learned the community was The Highlands. She also claimed the officer visited her mother’s house looking for her without a formal complaint on file, and that prosecutors declined to pursue the matter.

Commenters wanted to know how she could avoid a place no one named

Many commenters questioned how the creator was supposed to stay away from a location she was never told about. One user described the call as a “lawsuit waiting to happen.”

Under Washington law, second-degree criminal trespass involves entering or remaining unlawfully on someone else’s land, according to Washington State Attorneys, a Seattle-area law firm. The firm lists entering property with posted no-trespassing signs as a common example and notes that people facing the charge may argue they did not know they were trespassing when boundaries were unclear.

Beyond the debate over the warning, many commenters praised the creator for how she handled the call. One user called her responses “wonderful,” while another wrote, “You didn’t let him be in charge of the contact.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the officer’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from The Historical Route’s posts on Instagram and TikTok.

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