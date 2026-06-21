New York woman installs ‘no trespassing’ signs after sharing Ring video of neighbors she says trespassed to confront her son

A mother in New York has apparently put up no trespassing signs around her property after her Ring camera recorded two neighbors entering her yard to confront her 23-year-old son. The footage shows the neighbors approaching him while he was relaxing in his own backyard. The video has led to a large discussion online.

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The neighbors reportedly removed part of their own fence to get into the yard. Katrina, the mother, explained in a follow-up video that while the neighbors own that section of fence, they used the gap they created to walk onto her property.

In the TikTok video, an older man can be seen pointing his finger and speaking sternly to her son, who stays silent through the entire exchange. Katrina said the neighbors asked her son what he was doing in “their” backyard, even though he was on his own property.

Online viewers say the confrontation reflects a pattern of racial bias

The video spread widely on TikTok, and many viewers reacted strongly to what they saw. A number of commenters said the incident looked like an example of racial bias. Katrina shared her own frustration about the situation, saying, “If Black people are always the problem and the aggressor, and we’re the violent ones,” then questioned why people think it’s acceptable to approach others this way.

She added that the same people would likely call themselves victims if someone had responded by fighting back. Ring cameras have caught other unsettling encounters at people’s homes, including one where an Amazon driver was caught stealing a dog left alone in a backyard. The comments section on Katrina’s video filled up with reactions and advice from viewers.

Some viewers showed questioned the authenticity of the video. One person wrote: “This has to be ai… they just appeared out of nowhere! I don’t trust anything anymore!” Several others compared the neighbors to the vampires from the 2025 film Sinners.

“They are obsessed with us. They can’t leave us alone,” another person commented. Home security footage has also drawn attention in other cases, such as when a celebrity’s doorbell camera caught a threatening visitor and led to legal action.

Many viewers told Katrina to contact local authorities and have the neighbors formally trespassed from her property. Doing this would mean police have an official record on file, so the neighbors could be arrested if they enter the yard again. Several commenters pointed out that since the neighbors had already removed part of a fence to get onto her land, taking this extra step seemed reasonable.

Katrina followed this advice and posted a follow-up video showing herself putting up several no trespassing signs around her property. She placed one sign directly on her shed, right beside the part of the fence the neighbors had moved to access the yard. The video showing the signs being installed served as her response to the advice she received from viewers after the original footage was shared.

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