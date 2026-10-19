An Oklahoma man drove home from a UFC fight and found a stranger fast asleep in the bed of his truck: ‘Andrew, you got a stray!’

It seems the man unknowingly gave a ride to an intoxicated passenger from Oklahoma City to Edmond, a trip covering about 20 miles. The video, which was reposted by Pubity on Instagram, showed a rather wholesome, if confused, interaction recorded on the house’s Nest cameras and racked up over five million views. It seems the man unknowingly gave a ride to a passenger who appeared to be intoxicated, from Oklahoma City to Edmond, a trip covering about 20 miles.

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The video begins with the driver, Andrew, backing into his driveway. As the car switches off, the passenger gets out of the cab. He then notices a man slowly sitting up in the truck bed, looking dazed. The passenger immediately calls out, “Oh sh-t. You alright?” before alerting Andrew, “Hey. Andrew! You got a stray!” Andrew quickly walks back and checks on the stranger despite his shock.

When the man finally replies and says, “I’m good,” Andrew asks, “You didn’t want to knock on the window or nothing?” The man just says, “Nope.” As the man gets out of the truck bed with a groan, Andrew and his passenger ask him to book an Uber. Andrew and his friend ask the stranger where he stays, noting that they were in Edmond, saying, “We went 20 miles north of the arena.”

It was an incredibly polite interaction

Despite taking time to respond and being unable to stand straight, the man remains polite, telling the group, “thank you kindly” multiple times. Andrew, clearly surprised by the turn of events, even remarks, “That’s gotta be a first for me.” Things then took a weird turn when the man suddenly walked off camera.

The minute Andrew realizes what is happening, he calls out, “Hey, hey, hey, hey! Wait, wait, wait, wait! I have cameras. Go on the side of the house if you need to use the restroom.” Andrew then directs him to a spot by the bushes. According to Pubity’s caption, “The family gave him water and a chair until his ride arrived.”

The internet was impressed by how Andrew dealt with his stray. One user commented, “THIS is how you treat a person who is overly intoxicated.” Another person wrote, “I gotta say, those 2 men were super cool about that. I thought they were real gentleman about it.”

Others found humor in the situation, with one user noting, “The way he casually put his hat on like, well that was a good snooze… Time to go home lol.” Another follower added, “I have a feeling the drunk guy thought he was passing out in a friend’s truck.”

Dealing with intoxicated individuals can be tricky, but experts at People Safe suggest keeping a calm and non-threatening presence. They advise using simple, direct language and offering choices rather than commands to avoid escalation. It is also important to maintain a safe distance and avoid physical contact.

Per People Safe, if a situation feels unsafe, the best move is to walk away or call for professional help, as one babysitter who called police did when two drunk strangers tried to get into the home. Finding sober friends or family members who can mediate is often the most effective way to manage these scenarios.

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