An older skier was struggling to stand when ‘George Washington’ skied up and asked if she’d been ‘struck down by a coward’s bullet’

A skier who fell on a snowy slope recently received help from an unexpected group, including a person dressed as George Washington and an electric guitarist. David Muther (halfcabking), a snowboarder from Tahoe, California, captured the scene, which got well over 10 million views on TikTok and Instagram. The entire situation seemed to have left the older woman they helped stunned, because as Muther wrote in his caption, it was a “Fever Dream on Snow.”

At the start of the video, Muther approaches an older woman who was struggling to get up after a fall, with one of her skis lying a few feet away, while a mystery voice narrates, “The last thing she expected to happen.” Muther smoothly pulls to a stop by her, grabs the ski, and asks, “Are you okay? You all good?” As the camera pans, it reveals Muther’s group of snowboarders and skiers.

Then a person in a George Washington costume, complete with a wig, tricorne hat, and American flag in hand, stops behind Muther. Using an old-timey affectation, he asks the woman, “My god! Madam, are you okay?” Muther introduces him by saying, “We’ve got George here, the president!” As the woman struggles to stand again, George strikes a pose and asks, “Were you struck down by a coward’s bullet?”

As the woman gets her feet under her, Muther embraces the chaos

Muther initially ignores his group, who have all settled around the woman, and focuses on assisting her. She tells him she could use the help, saying, “I cannot put my ski back on easily,” so Muther tells her to lean on his shoulder to do so. He then looks at the guitarist, who is sitting to one side, and says, “Some music, please,” and the guitarist begins to play “Stairway to Heaven.”

With some physical support from Muther and vocal encouragement from the group, the woman clips her ski back on. The group immediately cheers, and the guitarist launches into Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” They laugh as they resume their journey down the slope, still singing. In the last shot, the woman just stands there staring at them as Muther shouts, “Later!”

Not every creator’s encounter with a fallen stranger ends this warmly, as one TikToker learned when an older woman fell walking past her dance video in a store aisle. Muther’s group, by contrast, stopped to make sure the skier was back on her feet before moving on.

Muther’s viewers were equally amused and flabbergasted. One user just asked, “what is happening?” Another user joked, “If I saw George Washington standing over me after I stacked it whilst skiing I would just accept my death.” A third admitted that if a George Washington showed up asking about coward’s bullets, “You would never stop me laughing.”

Many commenters were also in awe of the guitarist. One commenter summarized the overall sentiment, writing that “it’s really impressive to play guitar in that temperature.” Some commenters were sure she felt overstimulated, but as one user noted, “Now THIS is ‘Boys will be Boys.’”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the skier’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Muther’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy