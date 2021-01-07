Another Dying Light 2 Writer Has Left Techland

Developer Techland and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment decided to jump into the even more popular at the time zombie genre when they released Dying Light back in 2015 to pretty mixed reviews. A lot of people really enjoyed the game though, which is why many were excited when Dying Light 2 was announced during the Xbox conference at E3 2018. The game hasn’t had the easiest development though and now it has hit another road bump.

Dying Light 2 was initially slated for an early 2020 release, but it was announced last January that it was being delayed to an unannounced time. This was before COVID-19 had any impact or anything and the project has been pretty quiet since. The only news really has been bad news, including the departure of one game writer, Chris Avellone, after sexual misconduct allegations over the summer. Now the latest hit comes in the form of the leaving of another director, but for much different reasons.

This time it is another writer for the game, Pawel Selinger, who announced his departure through his personal LinkedIn in a statement that said:

“After over twenty-two years, I decided to end my cooperation with Techland. I want to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life. Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met, thanks to you. I wish you that Dying light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits. Goodbye, and good luck!”

Losing multiple writers on the same game within about six months has to be rough, but the game has said to have been in development since 2015. You have to wonder how much is set in stone at this point, but we’ll just have to wait and see when Warner Bros. and Techland decide to finally give us new information about the game.