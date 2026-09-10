Two Arizona men are facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges after police say they posed as law enforcement. The pair allegedly chased people with weapons and recorded the encounters for social media.

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Thomas Nickels, 22, and Alexander Alcantar, 21, were arrested after Glendale police investigators discovered videos involving members of a group called Desert Protection Security, per AOL. The videos show them confronting people while wearing tactical gear, body cameras and badges. Police said the footage showed armed encounters that took place around the Phoenix area.

Investigators said the group used Axon body cameras to record the encounters before posting them online. Police also said Desert Protection Security had never been a licensed security company, while Alcantar did not have a valid security license.

The videos allegedly showed people being chased at gunpoint

One video reportedly showed an armed member of the group confronting people inside a vehicle and pointing a firearm at the driver. According to court records, Nickels told the driver he would shoot him, then later acknowledged the occupants had not pointed a gun at him.

Another recording allegedly showed a teenager being chased from a party onto a public street before a rifle was pointed at him. Police said people inside the vehicle later told investigators they feared for their lives during the encounter.

Police also described footage showing the men chasing a woman while pointing a Taser at her and making threats. She was then allegedly handcuffed while lying face down on the ground.

Nickels and Alcantar are charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, participating in a criminal syndicate and impersonating a peace officer. Police said additional charges and arrests could follow as investigators examine the actions of other people connected to the group.

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