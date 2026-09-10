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Category:
News
Politics

Trump’s Texas flight plans hit a snag following a mechanical failure that left Air Force One’s emergency slide dangling mid-runway

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 10, 2026 01:45 pm

Donald Trump’s plans to fly to Texas were briefly disrupted. This was due to an emergency slide unexpectedly deploying from the new Air Force One aircraft at Joint Base Andrews.

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Per AP, Trump had arrived at the Maryland military base aboard Marine One for the trip to Dallas. Instead of immediately boarding the presidential aircraft, he remained in the helicopter for around 20 minutes as crews dealt with the problem.

The inflatable slide had deployed from an exit near the front of the aircraft. It was left hanging from the plane and extending toward the runway, creating an unusual scene around the presidential jet.

The backup Air Force One was waiting nearby

As crews worked on the deployed slide, the older Air Force One was moved from a nearby hangar. Its boarding stairs were extended, making it appear that the aircraft could be used as a backup.

Trump ultimately boarded the newer Boeing 747-8i aircraft after personnel dealt with the emergency slide. The president later said the slide was being checked and indicated that the crew wanted to make sure everything was functioning properly before departure.

The Air Force confirmed that the emergency slide had deployed but did not provide a detailed public explanation for what caused it. A person briefed on the situation told Reuters that military personnel had accidentally triggered the slide.

Crews eventually deflated and removed the inflatable slide, clearing the aircraft for its journey to Texas. The plane then departed safely with Trump aboard.

The incident caused an unexpected delay but did not derail Trump’s planned trip. He was heading to Dallas for an appearance at the Republican Party’s midterm convention, where he was scheduled to address the gathering.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting