Bill Pulte’s appointment as temporary DNI was already getting blasted by Democrats, and now three GOP senators are voting to bar him from the role

The political fallout surrounding the appointment of Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence reached a new peak, as three Republican senators sided with Democrats in an attempt to block his path. Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski voted for a Democratic amendment intended to prevent Pulte from holding the intelligence role while simultaneously serving as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, The Hill reported.

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This specific legislative effort, sponsored by Sen. Mark Warner, aimed to prohibit any Senate-confirmed head of a federal agency from occupying the director of national intelligence position in an acting capacity. Despite the bipartisan push, the amendment failed on a vote of 49-49.

It is clear that the selection of Pulte has caught many lawmakers off guard, particularly those within the Republican party. Pulte, who is known as the heir to the founders of the massive homebuilding firm Pulte Homes, currently manages the Federal Housing Finance Agency. His transition into the intelligence sector has been met with confusion and skepticism, mostly because his professional history is so deeply tied to housing rather than national security.

The skepticism about Pulte’s credentials is growing among lawmakers

The concerns from colleagues are not just about his resume, but about his recent track record. Pulte has gained significant attention for using his current office to dig into mortgage records, specifically targeting political adversaries of President Trump. These actions have included efforts to build criminal allegations against Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Many in Washington view this as a potential sign of how he might handle the immense power of the intelligence community. Sen. Mark Warner did not mince words when discussing the appointment, calling it insulting to the intelligence agencies and describing the dual-role expectation as insane. Warner stated, “The president is saying, ‘Oh don’t worry, this guy can do both the mortgage job, the housing job and the intel job.’ That’s insane.”

You know Pulte is the right man for the job when a Democrat measure in the Senate failed that would've blocked Trump from naming Bill Pulte as acting ODNI 49-49



Republicans who voted with Democrats: Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Todd Young, Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/KCy4xP8ZYi — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) June 4, 2026

The lack of clarity regarding Pulte’s qualifications has been a recurring theme throughout the week. Sen. Susan Collins, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed genuine shock at the announcement. She noted that she does not know him at all and is unsure if he even possesses the necessary security clearance to handle the nation’s most sensitive secrets.

“I do not know Mr. Pulte at all. I don’t know whether he has any intelligence or military background. I don’t even know whether he has a security clearance,” she said Tuesday. Similarly, Sen. Lisa Murkowski admitted she was surprised by the choice, stating that she is only familiar with his work in the housing sector and struggles to see the connection to national security leadership.

Even within his own party, Pulte faces a very steep climb if President Trump decides to move toward a permanent nomination. Former Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell issued a sharp statement on Wednesday emphasizing that the role of director of national intelligence requires specific statutory experience. He made it clear that any nominee lacking that background would not earn his support.

Other lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have warned that the office must not be weaponized. Thune noted that the country needs professionals in these roles and suggested that if Pulte were to be formally nominated, he would face a long and difficult confirmation process. Sen. John Cornyn echoed these sentiments, pointing out that while the Senate lacks the power to block acting officials, there is simply no evidence of the qualifications required for such a critical position.

The tensions are only increasing as Democrats express their readiness to take drastic measures. There are active threats from Democrats to block the extension of enhanced surveillance authority under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as a direct protest against Pulte’s appointment. This signals that the debate over his leadership is not going to fade away quietly.

With the nation currently navigating complex international challenges, including a conflict with Iran, the pressure on the administration to explain this selection is mounting. While the president has the authority to appoint acting officials, the pushback from both sides of the aisle suggests that Pulte’s tenure, however long it lasts, will be defined by intense scrutiny and a lack of support from the legislative branch.

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