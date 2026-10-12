A woman who posts on TikTok as Marrón Jadore (@marronjadore) said she went for a walk at Morgan Falls Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia, when an officer approached her. In her first video, she stated that the officer drove up from behind, got out of the car, and said “YOU” before asking if she was in the park by herself and whether she was on the phone.
She described the interaction as unexpected while she was returning to her vehicle. The first TikTok video has gained 1.5 million views. Jadore said the officer then asked for her license, which she told him was in her car. She claimed he followed her along the path.
In the video, she turned the camera toward herself and said, “All right, you guys, so I’m here at this park called Morgan Park, and the officer is kind of like following me right now.” She added that she had never been to the park before and was trying to explore.
Woman describes being surrounded by multiple officers and files a complaint
Jadore stated that she remained calm and repeatedly asked for the reason she was being questioned. According to her caption, the officer could not immediately explain. On-screen text in the video read, “I’ve been wrongfully targeted by Sandy Springs Police.” She said she felt uncomfortable and asked nearby people to stay as witnesses while officers searched her white vehicle for her ID.
In her second TikTok video, Jadore said she was surrounded by four police vehicles with armed officers. She claimed they left her no choice but to comply as they took her license back to a police car. Standing by her vehicle, she told viewers, “Trying to explore a park and I have officers all around me. This is crazy, you guys. This is like the craziest thing ever.”
After waiting, an officer told her she needed to leave the parking area. When she asked if anything had happened, the officer replied that the park was closed, according to the video. Jadore stated in her caption that it was around 7:20 p.m. and that the park closes at 10 p.m. She then asked why she was being checked.
The officer responded that there was an investigation, and she replied, “What the f–k do I have to do with the f–king investigation?”
In a third video on TikTok, Jadore said she went to the Sandy Springs Police Department to file an official complaint. She stated that she checked in at the front desk, asked to speak with a supervisor, and was told a supervisor would call her back. After requesting that an officer come from the street, she met with Sergeant Smith, who took her verbal and written statement.
She explained to the sergeant that she had been walking and minding her business on the trails near the river at Morgan Falls for the first time. Sergeant Smith reviewed her form and said the details she wrote should go in the specific allegations section, including claims of racial profiling. He indicated the complaint would go to Internal Affairs.
In her captions, Jadore said the encounter felt prejudiced and that she complied because she did not want to give officers anything they could use against her. She stated she was disappointed by the interaction and questioned why she was told to leave the park. She added that she plans to post more about the experience.
Viewers shared mixed reactions under the videos. One commenter wrote, “You just gave him access to everything.. you wasn’t driving he had no rights to search your vehicle.” Another said, “Don’t EVER do this again. Ask for a supervisor immediately. He has to give you a reason why he’s doing this.”
A third commenter stated, “Something must of happen because they don’t even bother people like that in sandy springs, yes that unusually.” Allegations of unfair treatment by police have surfaced elsewhere too, as a Black woman claimed arcade staff and an officer treated her unfairly during a confrontation.
Published: Oct 12, 2026 02:15 pm