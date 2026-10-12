A woman who posts on TikTok as Marrón Jadore (@marronjadore) said she went for a walk at Morgan Falls Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia, when an officer approached her. In her first video, she stated that the officer drove up from behind, got out of the car, and said “YOU” before asking if she was in the park by herself and whether she was on the phone.

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She described the interaction as unexpected while she was returning to her vehicle. The first TikTok video has gained 1.5 million views. Jadore said the officer then asked for her license, which she told him was in her car. She claimed he followed her along the path.

In the video, she turned the camera toward herself and said, “All right, you guys, so I’m here at this park called Morgan Park, and the officer is kind of like following me right now.” She added that she had never been to the park before and was trying to explore.

Woman describes being surrounded by multiple officers and files a complaint

Jadore stated that she remained calm and repeatedly asked for the reason she was being questioned. According to her caption, the officer could not immediately explain. On-screen text in the video read, “I’ve been wrongfully targeted by Sandy Springs Police.” She said she felt uncomfortable and asked nearby people to stay as witnesses while officers searched her white vehicle for her ID.

@marronjadore PART 1- Today I decided to take a walk and explore Morgan Falls Park. While minding my business and returning back to my vehicle , this officer with the sandyspringspolice drove up on the path from behind me , got out the car , said “ YOU”, immediately asked me if I was in the park by myself, and asked me if I was on the phone . He then asked me for my license and I told him it was in my vehicle. After that he followed me which you can see in the video. I remained very calm and asked him WHAT WAS THE REASON. He could not tell me. His energy felt very aggressive and I could not understand where this was coming from . I was honestly in shock . This investigation felt very violating as a law abiding citizen and sandy springs resident. I was not worried about them finding anything attached to my license but more so what was the reason for 4 other police cars with armed officers to swarm me and be so sure to want to racially profile me with NO REASON. This felt prejudice. There were a few other people in the park and I was thankfully to have witnesses for this wrongful target. At the end of the day as a Black woman , I did not want to give them ANYTHING to say that I did wrong so I complied. Sandy Springs Police Department, I am extremely disappointed and disheartened by this abrasive interaction. This is never right. And to tell me I need to leave the park with that tone ?? Disgusting. Can anyone Identity this officer?? This would never happen to a white woman. Black women are targeted and unprotected, this needs to stop. @Atlanta News First @FOX 5 Atlanta @WSB-TV @CBS Atlanta @The Shade Room @TheNeighborhoodTalk @ATLSCOOP #sandyspringspolice #targeted #police #viral #awarness ♬ original sound – Marrón Jadore

In her second TikTok video, Jadore said she was surrounded by four police vehicles with armed officers. She claimed they left her no choice but to comply as they took her license back to a police car. Standing by her vehicle, she told viewers, “Trying to explore a park and I have officers all around me. This is crazy, you guys. This is like the craziest thing ever.”

After waiting, an officer told her she needed to leave the parking area. When she asked if anything had happened, the officer replied that the park was closed, according to the video. Jadore stated in her caption that it was around 7:20 p.m. and that the park closes at 10 p.m. She then asked why she was being checked.

The officer responded that there was an investigation, and she replied, “What the f–k do I have to do with the f–king investigation?”

@marronjadore PART 2- I was literally Swarmed by 4 Police vehicles with armed officers. They left me NO CHOICE but to comply. They took my license back to the police car to search me up. This was so ODD! He kept telling another officer to stand by me but that officer knew better than to be too close! Sandy Springs Police did all of this for WHAT? And the way he told me I need to leave ?? Wow for what . It was only 7:20 pm and this park closes at 10pm just so you all know . I need real justification for this search. In a situation like this everyone has a shoulda woulda coulda but you don’t know until you’re in it . I refused to be the next black person unjustifiably killed so YES. I did comply. @Atlanta News First @FOX 5 Atlanta @WSB-TV @CBS Atlanta @The Shade Room @TheNeighborhoodTalk @ATL Uncensored 🍑 ♬ original sound – Marrón Jadore

In a third video on TikTok, Jadore said she went to the Sandy Springs Police Department to file an official complaint. She stated that she checked in at the front desk, asked to speak with a supervisor, and was told a supervisor would call her back. After requesting that an officer come from the street, she met with Sergeant Smith, who took her verbal and written statement.

She explained to the sergeant that she had been walking and minding her business on the trails near the river at Morgan Falls for the first time. Sergeant Smith reviewed her form and said the details she wrote should go in the specific allegations section, including claims of racial profiling. He indicated the complaint would go to Internal Affairs.

@marronjadore PART 3 – I will not be silenced. I went up to the Sandy Springs police Department to file an official complaint against the officer. While there, I checked in at the front desk, and I asked to file the complaint and speak to a supervisor. The front desk associates made it seem as if it would be an issue to speak to a supervisor in person. Luckily, the sergeant came and he took my official statement, both verbal and written. Special thank you to Sergeant Smith for assisting me with getting this escalated and empathizing with my story. I was told that it would be investigated by internal affairs. In order to capture this full experience, I will be posting part 4 later. I ride for my community, I write for victims of unjust police treatment, and I ultimately ride for justice. Something must be done. ♬ original sound – Marrón Jadore

In her captions, Jadore said the encounter felt prejudiced and that she complied because she did not want to give officers anything they could use against her. She stated she was disappointed by the interaction and questioned why she was told to leave the park. She added that she plans to post more about the experience.

Viewers shared mixed reactions under the videos. One commenter wrote, “You just gave him access to everything.. you wasn’t driving he had no rights to search your vehicle.” Another said, “Don’t EVER do this again. Ask for a supervisor immediately. He has to give you a reason why he’s doing this.”

A third commenter stated, “Something must of happen because they don’t even bother people like that in sandy springs, yes that unusually.” Allegations of unfair treatment by police have surfaced elsewhere too, as a Black woman claimed arcade staff and an officer treated her unfairly during a confrontation.

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