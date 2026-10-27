A short video of a woman covering her face in dark makeup while lip-syncing has drawn a strong online response after it was shared on X. The account @SeeRacists stated in its caption that outrage is erupting after a white woman “proudly records herself wearing BLACKFACE while lip-syncing on TikTok.”

The post has gained more than a million views. The account wrote that it is 2026 and people are still doing “this racist garbage like it’s entertainment,” then added, “BLACKFACE IS RACIST. IT WAS NEVER FUNNY. IT NEVER WILL BE.”

The clip uses a split-screen view. One panel shows a blonde woman in a blue sweatshirt with her face covered in thick dark brown makeup.

She was trying to recreate a serenade moment from White Chicks

According to Atlanta Black Star, the short clip was first posted on TikTok and shows the woman with dark makeup lip-syncing toward another white woman inside a car. The outlet stated that the performance mimics a scene from the 2004 comedy White Chicks.

DISGUSTING: Outrage is erupting after a white woman proudly records herself wearing BLACKFACE while lip-syncing on TikTok.



It’s 2026, and people are STILL doing this racist garbage like it’s entertainment.



BLACKFACE IS RACIST. IT WAS NEVER FUNNY. IT NEVER WILL BE. pic.twitter.com/MUKGxXft6X — i SeeRacists 🐐 | Breaking News (@SeeRacists) October 19, 2026

In the film, Marlon Wayans played an FBI agent who goes undercover as a wealthy white socialite named Tiffany Wilson. Terry Crews played Latrell Spencer, who falls for the character and begins to serenade her when a song comes on the car stereo. Crews is said to have improvised the entire scene.

Critics have described the online version as an example of racism. Atlanta Black Star reported that historians and experts have long held that whiteface and blackface are not the same. The outlet noted that whiteface does not carry a comparable history of dehumanization. Race-related clashes like this one keep going viral, including a drug accusation against a Black woman caught on camera.

The film, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, also targeted celebrity culture, gender stereotypes, and specific socialites who were in the news at the time, including Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Some viewers focused on the film connection. One person wrote, “This girl is literally making fun of a movie where black dudes dressed in white face so you need to stop pearl clutching and being such a little b–ch It’s just a joke.” Another stated, “Ok ok. So ironic. Two blacks guys doing white face, and yes absolutely mocking what woman. I’m so triggered right now! I can’t..,”

Additional responses on the platform varied. One commenter wrote, “Looks like a skin care routine. Also, stop whining and crying about everything.” Another posted, “its 2026 and we dont give a f–k about your b–ch a– feelings… wipe your tears… move on…”

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