A TikTok video posted by @therealsussybaka has drawn millions of views after a person who later identified himself as Vivian claimed he was assaulted while crossing a street in Calgary. In the clip, which carries the caption “Full video,” Vivian appears to film a confrontation with a woman in a pink salwar kameez and a man in a black puffer vest near a silver Chevrolet Malibu. The video has received 5.7 million views, 327,300 likes, and 11,800 comments.

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Vivian said he was walking across the street when the car was still in the middle of the road. He claimed the woman touched him and later tried to choke him, while the man driving the Malibu allegedly tried to run him over. The woman in pink repeatedly told Vivian to “go inside” and stated that making videos was not legal. Vivian responded that he was walking across the street and said, “I’m gonna defend myself.”

The man in the black vest got out of the silver Chevrolet Malibu and appeared to apologize, saying, “Okay, sorry, bro.” Vivian insisted the woman had touched her and said she was going to call the police. The man repeated his apology while Vivian continued filming. At one point, the woman told others to “call the police first” as the confrontation continued near the parking lot.

Police arrive, and the woman is taken into custody

Vivian placed a 911 call and identified himself by name. He told the dispatcher that he had been assaulted and gave the location as Calgary, Martindale Boulevard, and later Martindale and Gurdwara Sahib Road. While on the phone, she pointed the camera at the woman and the man and said, “This lady tried to choke me out. She tried to choke me. This guy is laughing because he doesn’t think it’s serious.”

She added that she was scared and shaking. Roadside clashes like this often draw police attention elsewhere too, such as when a Florida driver allegedly punched a parked car’s owner after a crash.

The woman in the pink salwar kameez also appeared to be on her own phone and stated that she had been assaulted. She gave a similar location and said she had the incident on camera. The man in the black vest stood nearby with his hands in his pockets and was shown smiling toward the camera at times. Vivian continued to claim the man had tried to run him over and that the woman had tried to hurt him.

In a follow-up TikTok video captioned “PART 2 ARRESTED,” two uniformed police officers are seen escorting the woman in the pink salwar kameez across a parking lot with her hands cuffed behind her back. One officer is heard asking, “You want a lawyer?” The man in the black vest follows behind them. The woman is later shown seated in the rear of a Calgary Police truck parked in front of Punjabi Chulha Grocery Store.

Viewers who commented on the original video offered mixed reactions. One commenter wrote that the woman was wrong, but the person filming was overreacting. Another said the people in the video thought they were entitled. A third comment stated, “She called the police and she got arrested for that.” A different viewer wrote, “Her husband is terrified of her.”

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