A woman posting on TikTok as Krishi shared video footage from what appeared to be her new townhouse in Tustin, California. The clip, captioned “15 officers on move-in monthsary ..,” included on-screen text that read, “pov: intruder getting all comfy in our new home.”

In the video, text messages appeared on screen from people identified as Grace Song and Micah Lambot. Grace Song wrote “BRO” and “WHO IS IN MY RESTROOM,” then later stated “SOMEONE IS IN MY RESTROOM TAKINF A SHOWER” and “IM FREAKING OUT IM IN MICAH’S ROOM.” Micah Lambot replied, “is one of ur friends here” and “cuz we r freaking out,” while another person labeled soul responded with “WHAT,” “R U DEADASS,” and “Omg.”

The footage then showed an interior view of a room where the woman knocked repeatedly on a white door. She asked, “Hello?” and “Who’s in here?” twice before saying “Get in here!” A man in a grey T-shirt also knocked on the door as the female voice remarked, “She’s like not looking.”

The video cut to an exterior shot of similar townhouses with several Tustin Police vehicles parked along the street, including one prominently displayed SUV. A police officer and a K-9 dog were shown entering the garage area of the home. Unusual calls to police at residential homes happen elsewhere too, such as when officers responded to a Florida ice cream dispute that escalated.

Shortly afterward, two officers appeared to escort a person out of the house and into the garage. The individual, described in the footage as the intruder, wore a black hoodie and white pants and was barefoot. Officers continued leading the person out of the garage while Krishi stood nearby next to a Tustin Police car looking at her phone.

A garbage truck marked “TUSTIN” was visible near the entrance as the officer with the K-9 remained in the area. In the final portion of the clip, the person sat on the garage floor against a wall while multiple officers stood around them, and one officer appeared to handcuff the individual.

Viewers left a range of comments under the video. One wrote, “It’s 2026 do people not lock their doors or windows anymore. lol.” Another stated, “I don’t understand why that new community doesn’t have a gate… If you’re paying almost $1 million, it should be gated.”

A separate commenter said, “I hope she gets the help she needs, I am sorry this happened to you tho. Blessings all around!” Others added, “That’s actually terrifying” and “And the judge will let that person back on the streets to victimize another person. Voting for the right people matters. Choose wisely.”

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