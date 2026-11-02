Police were called to a Florida home because someone ate someone else’s ice cream, then an hour later they were called back over gunshots

Mark Robinson, 69, is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his two roommates in Ocala, Florida. The deadly incident reportedly began with an argument over ice cream.

As reported by True Crime News, officers first responded to the home on Oct. 28 for a report of a verbal disturbance. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said the call stemmed from “someone eating someone’s ice cream, if you can believe that.” Police interviewed all three men at the residence and then left.

About an hour later, multiple 911 calls came in from the same address reporting that shots had been fired. When police arrived back at the house, Robinson surrendered and reportedly admitted to shooting both of his roommates.

He told police he grabbed his shotgun while they were out

Robinson told police that after officers left the first time, his roommates went for a walk. He said he became afraid of what might happen when they returned, so he retrieved his shotgun.

Robinson claimed a second altercation broke out when his roommates came home and alleged that one of them was armed with a knife. He said he shot that roommate because he felt threatened and was acting in self-defense. Investigators, however, said evidence indicated the other roommate was shot in the back as he tried to flee.

Both victims, ages 78 and 69, died from their wounds. Robinson has claimed self-defense in the death of the roommate he said was armed, and that death remains under investigation. Self-defense claims have surfaced in other deadly roommate disputes, including a roommate shooting over a grill in Tennessee.

Police had reportedly responded to the residence three times in 2026 for disturbances involving Robinson, his roommates, and neighbors. Police reportedly described Robinson as volatile and the household as a “dysfunctional living arrangement,” and Robinson reportedly told detectives he had been drinking heavily that evening.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Robinson on one count of second-degree murder. Balken said additional charges are possible, as the investigation remains active.

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