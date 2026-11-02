Heidi Klum turned herself into a giant severed hand, complete with replicas of her own wedding rings, for her 25th Halloween party

Heidi Klum revealed her 2026 Halloween costume, a gory severed human hand, at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York on Oct. 31. Klum, 53, said the idea came to her while she was looking at her own hand.

As reported by People, Klum said she wondered “if I could fit in a hand,” then worked out how her fingers could become legs and her arms could become more fingers so her whole body would fit inside the concept. She then pitched the idea to her makeup designer, Mike Marino.

The finished costume featured dangling tendons and ligaments, leaving only her eyes and mouth visible. It also included long red nails and replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.

Her makeup designer was not sold on the idea at first

Klum shared an Instagram video showing a close-up of her hand moving before it transformed into the full look, captioning it, “TALK TO THE HAND ✋ #HeidiHalloween 2026 HERE WE GO.” She arrived at her party with helpers dressed in blood-stained hazmat suits.

A non-political Twitchy story from me.https://t.co/J8jWlCu5DN pic.twitter.com/bObNZj7XH1 — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 1, 2026

Marino, a three-time Oscar nominee, admitted he was not initially on board with the severed hand idea because of how difficult it would be to pull off. The costume took a year of brainstorming and four months of work to bring to life.

Leading up to the reveal, Klum teased followers on Instagram with a close-up of what looked like an extravagant prosthetic, asking fans to guess her costume a week before the party. She also posted a video to her Instagram Stories browsing aisles filled with thousands of fabrics, followed by a photo that appeared to show prosthetic intestines.

Klum had previously said her next costume would be very bloody and would pair well with red wine. The party marked the 25th anniversary of her Halloween bash, which she has hosted since 2000, skipping only 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, she transformed into Medusa, covered in green scales with a long tail and moving snakes for hair. Her past looks have stuck around online, with some viewers even connecting one to a viral video of people crawling on an NYC street.

Klum also keeps all of her costumes, saying they are not thrown away but stored in boxes. She added that she comes up with all of her costume ideas on her own.

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