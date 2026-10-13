Carmelo Hayes returned on WWE Raw, attacked Solo Sikoa with a crowbar, and joined The 946 in the main event

Carmelo Hayes returned to WWE Raw by attacking Solo Sikoa’s knee with a crowbar and aligning himself with The 946 during the main event. The six-man tag team match, held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, saw The 946 take on The Bloodline.

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As detailed by Uncrowned, the match pitted Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa against Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucian Price. It was billed as a standard six-man tag but quickly turned into a brawl that spilled around the arena.

The referee lost control after Jaida Parker pulled the official out of the ring just as Sikoa looked to pin Keys. The match spiraled into a no-contest, with the action continuing well after the bell.

The masked attacker turned the main event around

Sikoa appeared to gain the upper hand when he put Keys through the commentary table with a Samoan Drop. As Sikoa prepared to land a Samoan Spike back inside the ring, a masked figure emerged and attacked his knee with a crowbar. The attacker was Hayes, which allowed The 946 to take control and take out The Usos as well.

Kelani Jordan reacts to her fiancé Carmelo Hayes joining The 946 on last night's WWE Raw 👀😈 pic.twitter.com/KLgezAZrV9 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 13, 2026

Hayes is known for a high-flying style, while the faction is otherwise made up of powerhouses such as Nima and Price. High-flyers have a long history in WWE, including former star Neville, who wrestled as Pac in AEW before his death one day after his final match.

Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship by submission against Rey Fenix. Fenix sold damage to his ankle following several attempts at a grapevine lock before Gable secured the win.

In the women’s division, Roxanne Perez defeated Women’s Champion Chelsea Green in a non-title match after interference from The Judgment Day. The result comes ahead of Crown Jewel on November 7, where champion versus champion matches, including Liv Morgan versus Chelsea Green, are scheduled.

Rey Mysterio defeated Big Cass, with Dragon Lee interfering in the finish. The opening segment featured Penta celebrating his Money in the Bank victory before Bron Breakker cut it short with a spear. Oba Femi also rejected an offer from Paul Heyman to represent him, saying he is his own man.

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