Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 981st career goal in Riyadh, then draped himself in a Saudi scarf after a match delayed an hour over security concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 981st career goal in Riyadh as Al-Nassr beat Neftchi Fergana 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite. The 41-year-old forward then draped himself in a Saudi scarf after the final whistle.

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As reported by Goal, the match was delayed by one hour because of a security alert in Riyadh. AFP reported that a Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the city, and residents received mobile warnings to stay indoors.

Players waited in the stadium tunnel until safety guarantees were provided. Ronaldo then started the match in a largely empty stadium and helped Al-Nassr take control of the first half.

Ronaldo’s goal put Al-Nassr firmly in control

Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring for Al-Nassr before Ronaldo doubled the lead in the 42nd minute. The forward fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper for the second goal.

Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi in the 51st minute. A red card for Ekromjon Alibaev in the 65th minute shifted the momentum, and Anvarjon Gofurov scored an own goal in the 78th minute to seal the 3-1 win.

A piece of Saudi, carried close to the heart 🇸🇦💚 pic.twitter.com/tr8GWv8kRN — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 12, 2026

Ronaldo’s strike took his career tally to 981 goals, leaving him 19 short of 1,000. After the final whistle, he kissed the crest on his shirt and led the home supporters through a Viking clap before draping himself in the Saudi scarf.

Reflecting on his time in the country, which began in early 2023, Ronaldo told the club’s in-house media, “I am Portuguese, but I belong to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” He made the comment when he signed a contract extension that keeps him at the club through 2027. Al-Nassr shared an image of him in the Saudi colours on its English X account with the caption “A piece of Saudi, carried close to the heart.”

Ronaldo was placed under a provisional suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation after a disagreement with Portugal boss Jorge Jesus over playing time. Ronaldo accused Jesus of an “absolute breach of trust” after being left on the bench. Federation president Pedro Proenca has said everyone involved wants the captain back.

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