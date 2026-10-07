Cristiano Ronaldo accused Portugal’s coach of breaking his word twice and asked to be punished, but the coach says he didn’t read the statement yet

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his sudden exit from the Portugal national team camp, claiming head coach Jorge Jesus went back on his word twice. The 41-year-old, Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and most capped player, left the squad in Copenhagen ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark. The walkout could carry serious consequences, with Daily Sports noting he now faces a possible suspension and fine.

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As detailed by Sky Sports, Ronaldo said there was an initial plan for him to sit out both the Norway and Denmark matches to manage his fitness. However, on the day of the Norway match, he says the coach told him he would play for 30 minutes.

Ronaldo prepared to contribute but spent the entire second half warming up on the sidelines without being subbed in. “Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from halftime onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said, adding that the manager had broken his word to him.

The eight-point document was supposed to settle things

The frustration led to a second meeting, which included Simao Coutinho, the sporting director of Ronaldo’s club side Al Nassr. Ronaldo said an agreement was reached for the coach to clarify the situation at an upcoming press conference.

An eight-point document was drafted stating that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time and had respected the coach’s decisions. It also pointed out the error of asking him to warm up without using him, though Ronaldo stressed that the agreement did not require a formal apology, only a factual clarification.

🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL! CRISTIANO RONALDO STATEMENT: “This is the truth on what has happened with Jorge Jesus”.



As I promised, I decided to recount, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the last training camp of the National Team.



After the 2026 World Cup I… pic.twitter.com/jEiwrvfaVw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026

However, the coach did not follow what had been agreed when he spoke publicly. “It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo said. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.” Jesus offered a different account on Sunday after the win against Norway, saying he had not made any such agreement with the player.

Under Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation’s disciplinary regulations, a player who is called up and leaves a training camp or match without justification can face a suspension of one to six months. Professionals can also be fined between five and 10 units of account, which translates to roughly 500 to 1,000 euros.

The second paragraph of Article 160 triggers an automatic preventive suspension for any such absence or abandonment. This means that even if Ronaldo wanted to rejoin the team, he would have to wait for the disciplinary process to conclude before becoming eligible to play again.

Ronaldo apologized for not greeting supporters after the Norway match and for leaving his teammates, admitting that his role as captain makes his behavior more significant. He also asked the federation to punish him without any leniency. The statement came during the same week Donald Trump disputed a newspaper’s rally report.

Ronaldo has not closed the door on his international career. He said that if he stays fit and keeps scoring for his club, he will be ready to return once any suspension is served.

Jesus, who was at a Portugal U21 game when the statement was released, said he had not yet read it. “I didn’t read Cristiano’s statement,” Jesus said. “I was watching the U21 game. I will now have time to read it.”

The Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed the departure of Ronaldo, who has 234 caps and 146 goals for Portugal. As of October 7, 2026, at 3:15 PM, the federation had not announced a final disciplinary ruling.

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