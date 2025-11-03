David Harbour’s glowing praise for his co-star just hit a massive snag, and the resulting complaint was so long that Netflix had to do something drastic

David Harbour used to talk about Millie Bobby Brown like she was family. Back in 2021, he went on a podcast and shared how much he cared about his Stranger Things co-star. He said their friendship was really special and that he felt like a protective dad figure to her.

According to Page Six, Harbour remembered when Brown was only 12 years old and they started working together on the show in 2016. “I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her,” he told the podcast host. He said he got to know her before she became a huge star, and he was always concerned about how fame might affect her.

But things seem to have taken a bad turn between them. A source says Brown wrote up a complaint about Harbour before they started shooting the last season of the show. “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” someone recently told the press. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Netflix looked into what Brown said in her complaint. From what people are saying, the complaint was really long and had a lot of details in it. Brown apparently had someone with her the whole time they were filming the final season, which shows how serious things had gotten.

The whole thing took months for Netflix to look into. People familiar with the situation say the complaint was about bullying and bad treatment, but Harbour was not accused of anything sexual. When reporters asked Brown, Harbour, and Netflix to talk about it, nobody said anything back.

Someone at Netflix thinks it means something that the company is staying quiet about this. “The fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes,” this person said. They also pointed out that Stranger Things is a really big deal for Netflix and tons of people around the world are waiting to see how the show ends.

Someone else said that Harbour’s wife at the time, Lily Allen, was there for him when all this was happening. “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” they said. Harbour and Allen broke up in February after being married for four years. Allen put out an album called West End Girl not long ago, and some songs suggest Harbour might have cheated on her.

In the show, Harbour plays Jim Hopper Jr., who ends up adopting Brown’s character, Eleven. The way they acted like father and daughter on TV matched how Harbour used to describe their real friendship. Now that these claims have come out, it makes everything feel strange as everyone waits for the final season to come out.

