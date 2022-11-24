DMZ Update Will Make Unlocking the M13B Even Harder

Modern Warfare 2 developers added tons of new content with season one’s launch, and since November 16, hundreds of players have been grinding throughout the Battle Pass. Besides the cosmetic items, players got several new weapons, including the M13B, a new assault rifle that’s been on everyone’s loadouts since it came out. In the latest patch, the developers decided to make a change that will make unlocking the M13B in Warzone 2‘s DMZ game mode more difficult.

On November 23, the official CharlieIntel Twitter profile shared a new change implemented with update 1.11. According to the tweet, players will not be able to bring vehicles into the radiation zone where players can defeat the Chemist and take his weapon. Players can still drop the M13B blueprint so their friends can quickly ex-fil and unlock it.

The latest update for DMZ last night made it so that you can't bring cars into the radiation zone and take out the Chemist quickly.



also, the M13B can still be unlocked by having a friend who has it unlocked dropping it for you immediately and exfil-ing fast. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 23, 2022

Many players were taking vehicles and running over the Chemist to quickly take his weapon and exfil to unlock the M13B, and it looks like Infinity Ward took notice of this clever trick, and they decided to make a couple of adjustments to avoid players from exploiting this cheese strategy. Now players will have to find another way to face the Chemist or find another player who is kind enough to drop the rifle for them.

Some players were not happy with launching DMZ to unlock the M13B, but many of them took advantage of this cheese strategy and did not have to spend hours fighting against enemy AI in the radiation zone. New players will have to unlock the M13B the hard way from now on until they find a player that drops the gun for them.

Unlocking the M13B can be a difficult task if players are facing all enemies by themselves. Playing DMZ solo is a challenge on another level and more when other players want to get the Chemist’s weapons like you. Many players have been close to killing the boss and getting the prized weapon, only to get killed by a squad of enemy players waiting for the right time to strike. Get your friends on board with taking the fierce boss and unlock the weapon once and for all.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022