Dylan Harper’s girlfriend was accused of cheating, then she posted a TikTok and the Spurs guard commented ‘We just gone let the world talk’

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper responded to online rumors involving his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey, after she was accused of cheating. He commented on a TikTok video she posted, writing, “We just gone let the world talk,” and included a photo of the couple in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower.

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As reported by MSN, the claims began on Instagram, where a woman accused Lacey of messaging her boyfriend. The woman shared messages purported to show Lacey inviting a man to San Antonio and noting when Harper would be out of town, along with a planned trip to Paris. Lacey has said the claims are false.

In her TikTok, Lacey kept her message brief, saying “F*** them!” She captioned the video, “To all the people believing I’d ever cheat on my hubbyy.” She also shared an Instagram story asking people to post a photo of someone wearing Harper’s jersey.

The man named in the claims reportedly denied them

According to The Sideline Confidential, the man accused of being involved has denied the claims and said the text messages circulating online are AI-generated. The messages have not been independently verified.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas discussed the feud on the We Said What We Said podcast. He suggested such situations often occur when young athletes are in relationships that carry over from their college days. A separate viral story involved a woman’s claims about her boyfriend’s secret hotel call. He said, “They don’t realize who they are in real time.”

Ron Harper, Dylan’s father and a five-time NBA champion, has defended his son online. After the podcast clip spread, he replied that people should “Just worry about his basketball game.” He also told users, “I only worry about his basketball career.”

Lacey and Harper met at Rutgers University, where both played college basketball. Lacey went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft and signed with the Washington Mystics before being waived two weeks later.

Harper was selected second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 69 games in the 2025-26 regular season, and 18.0 points on 49.3% shooting against the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

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