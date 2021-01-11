New Final Fantasy VII Remake Trademarks Hint at Sequel or DLC

Square Enix has filed a few new trademarks that could hint at a sequel or DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake. First spotted by Gematsu, the company has filed trademarks for “Ever Crisis” and “The First Soldier” as well as the logo for the in-game Shinra Electric Power Company.

These trademarks were first filed on December 22, and all three were made public today. If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Final Fantasy VII and haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake, these trademarks could have huge implications for future parts of Final Fantasy VII Remake. “Ever Crisis” shares a similar name to 2004’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, which served as a prequel to the main game. As for the next trademark, “The First Soldier” could be referencing Sephiroth, the game’s main antagonist and newest member of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

What could these trademarks mean for Final Fantasy VII Remake? Well, we’d have to discuss the ending of the game in order to have any meaningful speculation, so this is your opportunity to click away if you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII or Final Fantasy VII Remake yet.

*Spoilers for Final Fantasy VII Remake follow below*

In the original Final Fantasy VII story, Zack Fair is dead. He dies at the end of Crisis Core, which then sets Cloud’s story in motion for the main game. However, at the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cloud and the gang’s battle against fate and the Whispers seems to have changed more than they were anticipating, as a cutscene shows Zack surviving his supposed final battle. This understandably has huge implications for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, and the “Ever Crisis” trademark all but confirms that Zack will play a large role in the next project in the series.

It also seems that Zack won’t be the only one getting some additional attention from Square Enix in the future. “The First Soldier” is most likely a reference to Sephiroth, and given his newfound spot in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it’s clear that Square Enix has a bigger plan for him than just having him serve as an antagonist. Sephiroth and Zack both have history with Cloud that is explored through flashbacks in the original game, so those flashbacks could be portrayed in whatever “The First Soldier” ends up being.

With the game’s ending, it’s clear that the Final Fantasy VII Remake series won’t be a completely faithful remake of the original game. Ever Crisis and The First Soldier could be expansions to Final Fantasy VII Remake, or one of them could even be the name of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2. If you ask us, Ever Crisis is the likeliest candidate for a sequel given the surprising reveal involving Zack at the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The First Soldier could end up being DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake or a smaller spin-off to keep fans busy in between larger projects.

Of course, this is all just speculation, but more Final Fantasy VII Remake content is undoubtedly on the way. However, with Final Fantasy XVI coming sometime soon to PlayStation 5, it’s unclear just how long we’ll need to wait before we see the next chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Something could be on the way sooner than you think, however.

Final Fantasy VII is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, and that exclusivity period is almost up. The game will only be exclusive to PlayStation 4 until April 10, 2021, one year after its initial release. Square Enix is no stranger to releasing definitive editions of games with bonus content like Dragon Quest XI S or Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, so there’s a possibility that Final Fantasy VII Remake could be receiving new content alongside a new edition for PC and Xbox One. This new version could also come to next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (and maybe fix the door and other low-resolution textures if we’re lucky). Regardless of timing, it looks like a lot more Final Fantasy VII Remake content is on the way, and these trademarks suggest that we’ll be getting more than just traditional numbered sequels over the next few years.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now on PlayStation 4.