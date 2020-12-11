Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting Another FFVII Representative With Sephiroth

As hard as it may be to believe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released more than two years ago and has only gotten bigger since thanks to a strong cast of DLC characters. The game was already connected to The Game Awards that year with the big surprise reveal of Joker from Persona coming to the game. Nintendo teased that the next competitor being added to Fighter Pass 2 was going to be announced tonight during the show and that he was.

Geoff Keighley kicked off The Game Awards for 2020 by jumping right into this reveal at the start. The trailer starts off with the fighters facing off against the big boss, Galeem, from the World of Light mode, before all of a sudden Galeem is sliced in two and who else but Sephiroth pops out.

Sephiroth joins Cloud as the second representative from Final Fantasy VII in the game, with it being a great time to add him with the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier this year, even if it wasn’t on Switch.

We won’t have to wait long for Sephiroth either, as it was revealed that he will be coming sometime this month. I’m sure that we’ll get an announcement from Nintendo about a presentation from Masahiro Sakurai that will show him off and reveal the release date soon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – One-Winged Angel