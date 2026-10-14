Nickole Woodyard, who posts on TikTok as @madewithnikki, shared a video from inside a Goodwill store after she came across a wooden trunk. The clip, which has gained 500,700 views, opens with her hand gesturing toward shelves as she begins to question the store’s pricing. On-screen text in the video reads, “Goodwill has officially lost their mind, and I have the price tag to prove it.”

Recommended Videos

Woodyard said in the video that this is the point where Goodwill starts to lose her. She described feeling confused about the prices she has seen lately and wondered whether the store had been doing this for a long time. The camera moves past a beige armchair and shelves of storage bins before she focuses on a brown wooden trunk with white floral inlay patterns sitting on the floor.

She called the piece beautiful and said she likes the little details. Woodyard opened the lid to show a wooden interior with a small divider shelf and noted that it offers a tiny bit more storage. After closing the lid, she pointed to a white price tag taped on top and held it up for the camera.

She appears to have liked the trunk but finds the price unreasonable

The tag shows $249.99 and includes a handwritten description that reads “Chest w/ Inlays Indian Wood Storage.” Woodyard reacted by asking, “Are we serious? $250?” She read the description aloud and said the tag identifies it as Indian Wood Storage. She added that unless someone knows the piece is worth something like $1,500, she does not understand the amount.

@madewithnikki Goodwill has officially lost their mind, and I have the price tag to prove it. ♬ original sound – Nickole Woodyard

Woodyard placed the tag back on the trunk and gestured toward the item while speaking to viewers. She asked whether anyone knows information about it and whether it is worth that price. She stated that $250 feels quite steep to her right now and said she does not understand.

In the video, Woodyard described herself as someone who loves a good trunk or storage space. She noted the item is made out of wood and has some additional storage space inside. The creator identified herself through her profile name as Nickole Woodyard and continued to express confusion about the pricing approach she encountered.

Several viewers responded to the video with their own thoughts on the price. One commenter wrote that they found the item online for $350 and listed as Chinese. Another viewer said this is why they will not donate to Goodwill. A different person suggested that due to the prices, the organization should be audited and needs to show how the money is used, especially since funding comes from donations.

One commenter stated that if Goodwill no longer serves the community with thrift pricing, people should stop donating. Still, not every thrift trip disappoints, and one shopper found $2,028 inside a Goodwill piggy bank bought for just $10.99. Another wrote that Goodwill is now known as Greedwill. A separate viewer noted that Goodwill is a charity organization that raises money for charity, so if someone is willing to pay that amount, it is going to a good cause.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy