A TikTok user who posts as Miles8Katrina said she bought a pink ceramic piggy bank at Goodwill for $10.99 and later found $2,028 in cash inside it. In a video, she held up the bank, which has painted flowers, large eyes, and a wide smile, and addressed questions about the purchase.

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She said in her TikTok video, “So I’ve gotten a lot of questions. The first one that everybody keeps saying is, why would you buy that piggy bank? It’s hideous and scary.” Katrina, who has about 104.8K followers on the account, described the item as vintage and from the ’70s. She stated it was not that scary and showed a Goodwill price tag of $10.99 under the figurines category.

Katrina said she found the bank on a cart that a worker had just brought out and grabbed it directly from the cart. She stated that the yellow plastic plug was still in the bottom of the pig while it was in the store.

Katrina said eight H-E-B bags and tightly bound cash were hidden inside the bank

She explained that she later removed the plug and saw plastic bags inside. Katrina said the bags were from H-E-B, they were tied together, and there was a total of eight bags. The video showed the bags spread on a tiled floor, with a cat nearby.

Katrina then held up a glass jar filled with folded and rolled bills. She said, “Here’s all the money. It’s $2,028.” She pointed out an old $100 bill and a number of $2 bills mixed in with other denominations.

She stated that the money had been bound up in hair ties pretty tightly. Katrina said she finds a lot of random items while thrifting, but had never come across this much cash before.

“I do find a lot of random stuff, but I’ve never found this amount of cash before, so I’m super excited and my thrifting obviously pays off,” she said in the video. She added that she had originally planned to sell the piggy bank. Thrift store finds can yield unexpected surprises, such as when a North Carolina woman bought a wallet at a thrift store and later found what appeared to be human ashes inside.

Katrina stated she no longer needed to sell it because of the cash she found. “I was originally gonna sell this piggy bank, and now I don’t need to because I got all this cash,” she said.

Some viewers focused on the piggy bank itself and pushed back against the idea that it looked bad. One commenter wrote, “She’s precious! And for those who don’t like her?! That’s great! You WON!” Another person said they were glad the video showed up on their feed and wrote, “im glad this popped up on my fyp!! she beautiful just the way she is”

Others treated the find as a clear win and told her not to second-guess keeping the money. One commenter wrote, “Finders keepers !! It’s yours now. Do not feel bad.” Another person wrote, “Love the pig you hit the jackpot Merry Christmas oo you”

A few commenters connected the bank to similar items they once owned or simply wished the original saver well. One person wrote, “My sister had one of those and I had a goose. We loved them. I wish I still had mine.” Another wrote, “I wish good things for whoever saved all of that up. ” A third added, “cause its freaking cutie patootie”

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