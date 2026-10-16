A Reddit user, whoiwanttobe1, recently took to the ThriftStoreHauls subreddit with a sharp accusation: “Local Goodwill has lost their minds.” Their post contained three images and just two lines. In the post, they claimed, “This item brand new is $70. Used at goodwill, no box or wires for $75.” The item in question was a Victrola record player that Goodwill had priced at $74.99.

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The first image is that of the record player on a store shelf, with the Goodwill logo visible in the background. The second is a close-up shot of the alleged price tag. The third is a screenshot of the Amazon listing for the Victrola Journey II Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player, which seems to be the same model. In the screenshot, the price tag is $69.99. The post can’t be independently verified, and the store’s side isn’t available, but it still drew a wave of criticism.

One user pointed out the potential trap for shoppers, saying, “Some unsuspecting Grandma will buy this thinking it’s a deal for their grandkid who has a bunch of Taylor Swift records but no record player.” Others were harsher, with one claiming Goodwill had been overpricing items since well before COVID, though they added that good deals can still be found depending on the location.

There has been growing discontent with prices

According to the US Sun, criticism of Goodwill’s pricing has been rising, with many shoppers and resellers echoing a similar refrain: “Goodwill has officially lost their minds with their outrageous prices.” A Florida shopper made the same complaint recently after spotting a $250 wooden trunk at her local store.

According to the outlet, consumer experts are noticing that shoppers feel Goodwill’s mission is “slipping.” Michael Podolsky, CEO and co-founder of PissedConsumer.com, explained that many consumers feel it is unfair when donated items are tagged close to, or even matching, the cost of new goods elsewhere. He noted, “The most frustrating part is that while prices feel close to retail, store policies around added fees, fitting options, and returns remain strict.”

Industry experts quoted by the outlet say the rise of reselling platforms like eBay, Depop, and Poshmark has pushed organizations like Goodwill to pay closer attention to market values. Scott Benedict, founder and CEO of Benedict Enterprises LLC, mentioned that these platforms establish “real-time market values for donated goods,” which impacts how stores price high-demand items.

Meanwhile, per The US Sun, Goodwill Industries International maintained that each of its 150 member organizations determined pricing based on fair market value for their local community. They noted that it is to support their mission of providing job training and career advancement services.

The US Sun, however, reported that for some, like special education teacher Hezekiah Herrera, the pricing shift has had a personal impact. He mentioned that he used to rely on Goodwill for affordable books, but now finds them similarly priced to new copies at big-box retailers. He stated, “I feel, frankly, as though I have been priced out.”

The outlet noted that not everyone sees the price hikes as a betrayal. Marcia Layton Turner, a thrifter from Rochester, New York, suggests that shoppers might misunderstand the goal. She pointed out that Goodwill is community-based and aims to earn as much as possible to support local partners rather than specifically serving as a low-cost provider for all shoppers.

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