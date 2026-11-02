Representative Haley Stevens announced on Sunday that she is backing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race. According to The New York Times, the decision followed a public statement from Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed that he did not want her at a joint church appearance the same day.

Stevens and Rogers sat together during the service at a Detroit church. Afterward, she stood beside him and told reporters that El-Sayed had rejected her involvement. “Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign, that he didn’t need me there, that he didn’t want me there,” she said. She noted that she had previously endorsed him but that he ended the campaign by making clear she was not wanted.

The two had shared a brief unity moment after the August primary. El-Sayed’s campaign later brought on several members of her staff, yet she received no invitations to events and almost no direct communication, according to Stevens and others familiar with the situation.

Primary loss and later tensions over Israel

El-Sayed defeated Stevens in a primary that focused heavily on differences about Israel. He has positioned himself as a leading Democratic critic of the country. Stevens, who is not Jewish, once remarked, “I see Israel in my dreams” during a Hanukkah event.

here's the entirety of the seeming mental breakdown Haley Stevens just had on CNN. One of the most bizarre and incoherent political interviews I can recall. Note how she's completely unable to explain why she changed her mind from supporting Abdul El-Sayed last night to endorsing… pic.twitter.com/0QVBX6yOXf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

AIPAC spent at least $30 million against El-Sayed in the primary and increased spending again in October. Her fiancé is Jewish and donates to AIPAC. On Friday, she said she is considering converting to Judaism.

In September, Ray Wert contacted Stevens about placing an opinion piece under her name that would criticize Rogers in a Jewish publication. She replied positively at first. In texts, she wrote “I really like what you wrote” and later “You did” when he asked whether he had captured her voice. She continued discussing edits into late September before sending “Pls hold for now” on September 30 and stating she could not proceed at that time.

Stevens later pressed El-Sayed to reject a PAC ad she considered antisemitic for linking U.S. aid to Israel with higher grocery prices. She also asked him to apologize for earlier remarks on Israel and remove a campaign ad that included Tucker Carlson. She had earlier agreed to campaign, then demanded an apology.

On Friday, she released a statement claiming she had received a promise that he would denounce the ad. El-Sayed answered that she “seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.”

By Saturday, he condemned the ad but told reporters he did not want Stevens at the Sunday church gathering. “I don’t want any distractions,” he said after a rally outside Detroit. He added that others appeared more interested in focusing the race on issues that it is not about.

Stevens’s team prepared a short statement thanking him for opposing the ad. It left out any reference to the public rejection. Through Saturday evening, she still told allies she supported El-Sayed and intended to remain quiet over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, former Governor James Blanchard received a message from Stevens inviting him to the church service with El-Sayed and Representative James E. Clyburn.

Near 10 p.m., Representative Jamie Raskin spoke with her and asked whether she was still supporting the full ticket, including El-Sayed. She said yes. Raskin later appeared on Meet the Press and stated that she remained on board. By Sunday morning, his information was no longer current.

Stevens woke up Sunday upset that she had been told to stay away. She called Rogers and suggested they attend church together. He agreed at once. She informed none of her Democratic allies beforehand.

They were surprised when she arrived with Rogers. The pair sat in the second pew for the hour-long service. During that, she posted a video on X declaring her endorsement of Rogers and saying, “I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign.”

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. pic.twitter.com/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

After the service, she and Rogers spoke to reporters outside. “I woke up this morning, and I decided to go to church,” she said. “I’m here with the person who I am voting for for United States Senate, and that is Mike Rogers.” Rogers called the support an honor and said it surprised him. He referenced the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and remarked: “I’m glad I’m not running against Haley Stevens today.”

Democrats reacted quickly. Her congressional staff resigned together. The Michigan Democratic Party chairman said she had been removed from the party permanently. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the move as “a despicable betrayal.”

Representative James E. Clyburn said, “I’m disappointed, but I understand.” El-Sayed told reporters, “None of this matters.” A New York Times/Siena University poll released later that day showed him leading Rogers by 11 points. President Trump wrote “Wow, this is BIG!” on his social media site.

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