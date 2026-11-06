A man says he checked his date’s phone after she said another name in her sleep, then spotted his $200 hoodie in a proposal photo

Content creator @zaydagangstaa recently shared a video on TikTok that has already pulled in hundreds of thousands of views and plenty of heated debate in the comments. He laid out a wild situation involving a woman he was seeing, a mystery man named Brandon, and a piece of clothing he really wants back.

As reported by the Daily Dot, the whole saga kicked off at the woman’s apartment. Zay mentioned they were hanging out and sharing some fries at her dining room table. He noticed something off when she snatched her phone away with cat-like reflexes as he reached for a snack. Even though her reaction was strange, he didn’t jump to conclusions yet. He figured they were just hanging out, even if he referred to her as his girl. Later on, she convinced him to stay the night.

Later on, Zay was watching a movie when he heard her start to mumble a name. She was reportedly saying, “Brandon. . . Brandon.” Since his name is Isaiah, he was pretty confused. He admitted that he usually avoids looking through someone else’s phone, but he felt he needed answers. He already knew the password, so he went for it.

He found that Brandon was married

He discovered she had been messaging Brandon for months. The messages showed that Brandon actually knew about Zay. In one message, she told Brandon that Zay had left a white Spider hoodie at her place and that he could wear it. Zay had spent $200 on that hoodie and gave it to her because she said she liked it.

Zay decided to dig deeper into Brandon’s social media. He reportedly found out that Brandon is married. He also found a photo of Brandon proposing to his wife while wearing the exact same white Spider hoodie. Zay was left with a few choices on how to handle the situation. He thought about confronting the woman, talking to Brandon about the hoodie, or even messaging the wife to spill the details.

The response from people watching the video was pretty split, but many focused on the status of their relationship. One person commented, “Dawg, if you guys aren’t officially dating then that’s not cheating.”

Another commenter added, “I don’t think it’s your girlfriend. You guys aren’t dating, so technically you didn’t get cheated on because you guys were talking and she had other options.” Zay even clarified that they were still in the talking phase, which makes the whole drama feel even more complicated.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the date’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Zay’s TikTok video

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