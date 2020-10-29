Halo Infinite Project Director Departs After Delay

If everything had gone as planned, we would be celebrating the launch of Halo Infinite alongside the release of the Xbox Series X and S in just a couple weeks. Little seems to be without delay in 2020, with Halo Infinite being delayed to an unknown date in 2021 not too long after the gameplay and everything was first shown off. We have been hoping that we would see Halo Infinite release in the first half of 2021, but some new news has shed some doubt on that with the departure of a major piece of the project.

As reported by Bloomberg News, project director Chris Lee is no longer working on Halo Infinite as of now, with him being the second director to leave the project in the last two years. Lee is not leaving 343 Industries however, though he will no longer be working on this game. In a statement to Bloomberg, Lee said the following:

“I have stepped back from Infinite and I am looking at future opportunities. I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away.”

This is definitely another obstacle for the somewhat troubled development of the game, where yet another top director has left the project, this one coming only a few weeks before the originally scheduled release date. 343 Industries received a lot of flack for the initial showing of the game, so you have to wonder what is really going on behind the scenes right now to ensure the game is a critical and commercial success when it eventually releases.

