Hitman 3 Shrinks the Trilogy’s File Size Under 100 GB

IO Interactive will be compressing the file size of Hitman’s World of Assassination trilogy with the release of Hitman 3 later this month. When all three games are installed, the trilogy will take up roughly 100 GB of space on your system’s hard drive.

In a post on Resetera, a developer at IO Interactive shared some details about the game’s install size. “We have managed to get the size of the game down significantly,” the post reads. “All three games will all content will take up around 100GB.” Each Hitman game allows you to install the levels from the previous titles and play them with the enhanced features and graphical upgrades of the latest game, and Hitman 3 will continue the trend by including all of the content Hitman and Hitman 2.

Currently, Hitman 2‘s file size weighs in at roughly 150GB with all content installed, so Hitman 3 will be adding an entire new game’s worth of content while still managing to shrink down the install size considerably. “Biggest wins are because of data management and file structures and how we deliver the game so we could remove duplicate data,” the developer explains in a follow-up post. “We also use newer and better compression for textures – that helps too.”

With certain games like Call of Duty: Warzone touting install sizes that are ballooning well into the triple digits, it’s nice to see a developer make an active effort to reduce a game’s footprint on players’ limited storage devices. With game file sizes reaching new highs every year, storage space is a larger issue than ever before, especially when you consider the expensive proprietary storage expansions offered on next-gen systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (via cloud streaming). The game will be fully playable in virtual reality on PlayStation systems using PlayStation VR.