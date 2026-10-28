‘I am going to get fired’: A server says two women praised her service before accusing her of losing a credit card she never got

A TikTok creator shared a story about a restaurant shift that went sideways when a pair of customers accused her of losing a credit card she says she never touched. The video has drawn hundreds of thousands of likes from viewers reacting to the stressful situation.

The creator, known as @alanafinewoman, reenacted the whole interaction to show how quickly things can escalate, as reported by The Daily Dot. She started by playing the server, who checked on two women at a table. The women were pleasant at first, telling the server that her service was amazing and that they did not need anything else.

Everything seemed fine until the server mentioned she would bring them the check. One of the customers acted shocked and insisted she had already handed over her credit card for payment. The server was confused because she had not received any card from them.

The search for the card came up empty

Even after the customer looked through her wallet and claimed she had definitely given it to the server, the server stood her ground. She checked her apron and her pants pockets to be sure she had not accidentally stashed it somewhere. She also checked with her team to see if anyone else had picked up a card from that table, and everyone said they had not seen it.

When the server returned to the table to explain that the card was nowhere to be found, the situation turned hostile. A table’s friendly mood does not always last through a meal, as two diners turning cold over water showed.

In the reenactment, the two women doubled down, claiming they clearly remembered handing the card over. They went as far as threatening to call the cops if the server did not return it. The video ends with the server saying, “Oh my god! I am going to get fired.”

Commenters shared their own advice on how to handle guests like that. One person suggested telling the customer to “check the camera and see how fast the story changes.” Another wrote, “I’ll go check the cameras to make sure, even if there is no cameras.” A third commenter added, “I’m waiting for them to check the cameras and have it been grabbed by the friend.” The video ends without showing whether the card was ever found.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the customers’ side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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